No issues with China's BYD investment in Turkey, government sources say

Updated on: 13 Sep 2024, 08:27 AM
Turkish industry ministry sources confirm that BYD's investment in Turkey is unaffected by China's warning to its carmakers about overseas investment risks. Talks with other Chinese carmakers for new investments are also in progress. (Bloomberg)

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD's investment process in Turkey continues without any problems, Turkish industry ministry sources said on Thursday when asked about China's warning to its companies about risks of investing overseas.

Discussions are underway with other Chinese carmakers for new investments, the sources added, requesting anonymity.

Citing two people briefed on the matter, Reuters reported on Thursday that China's commerce ministry recently warned the country's carmakers of the risks of making auto-related investments overseas. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Huseyin Hayatsever; writing by Burcu Karakas; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

First Published Date: 13 Sep 2024, 08:27 AM IST
