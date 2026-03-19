Mahindra announces buyback offer for 1st batch owners of BE 6 Batman Edition

Mahindra has responded to criticism from existing customers after introducing a second batch of the ‘limited-run’ BE 6 Batman Edition. Following the backlash, the company is now offering a buyback option to owners who are dissatisfied with their purchase. The first batch was launched in August 2025, while the unexpected second lot went on sale on March 6, 2026.

Buyback window and process

The buyback scheme is valid for 30 days starting March 18, 2026. Interested customers will need to reach out to their respective dealerships to begin the process and understand the next steps.

What led to the controversy?

When Mahindra initially introduced the BE 6 Batman Edition, it was marketed as a limited offering with just 999 units available nationwide. The company stated that all units were booked within minutes of opening reservations. However, the launch of a second batch within seven months diluted the exclusivity that early buyers had paid for.

The second batch, also limited to 999 units, reportedly sold out within seven minutes of bookings going live. This came despite a price increase of ₹70,000 compared to the original batch, further fuelling dissatisfaction among early adopters.

About the BE 6 Batman Edition

The Batman Edition is primarily a cosmetic upgrade, featuring themed decals, badges, and unique styling elements. It is based on the Pack Three variant of the BE 6 and retains its mechanical specifications. The SUV is equipped with a 79 kWh battery pack, offering an ARAI-claimed range of 682 km. It drives a rear-mounted electric motor producing 286 hp and 380 Nm of torque.

Charging options include 7.2 kW and 11 kW AC chargers, which are offered at an additional cost over the ex-showroom price of ₹28.49 lakh.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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