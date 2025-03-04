In Pics: Revolt RV BlazeX launched at 1.14 lakh. Here's what it gets

5/5

The Revolt RV BlazeX is powered by a 3.24 kWh removable battery pack, which is paired with a 4 kW electric motor. The Revolt RV BlazeX claims to come capable of hitting a top speed of 85 kmph and it can run up to 150 kilometres on a full charge. The battery pack claims to take 80 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent using a DC fast charger. However, it takes 3.30 hours to be charged fully using a standard home charger.