In Pics: Revolt RV BlazeX launched at ₹1.14 lakh. Here's what it gets
- Revolt RV BlazeX gets power from a 3.24 kWh removable battery pack promising a range of 150 kilometres on a full charge.
Revolt RV BlazeX electric motorcycle has been launched in India at Rs. 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom). This comes as Revolt’s new commuter electric motorcycle. It is the fifth product from the OEM and it sits between the brand's flagship model RV400 and the RV400 BRZ.
The Revolt RV BlazeX comes with a design that is in line with what commuter motorcycles across different brands look like. It doesn't look extraordinary, but practical. It gets a round shaped LED headlamp, long seat, tapered tail section. The electric motorcycle is available in two different colour choices - Sterling Silver Black and Eclipse Red Black
The Revolt RV BlazeX gets a host of features. It gets full LED lighting. It also gets a 6.0-inch LCD display at the instrument cluster, which comes with smartphone connectivity, over-the-air (OTA) software updates and more. The Revolt RV BlazeX has an under-seat charging compartment and a storage compartment as well.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Compare
UPCOMING
3.24 kWh 150 km
₹ 1.48 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
UPCOMING
64.8 kWh 418 km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Revolt RV BlazeX gets a telescopic front fork and twin shock absorbers at the back. For braking duty, the motorcycle gets a disc brake at the front and rear.
The Revolt RV BlazeX is powered by a 3.24 kWh removable battery pack, which is paired with a 4 kW electric motor. The Revolt RV BlazeX claims to come capable of hitting a top speed of 85 kmph and it can run up to 150 kilometres on a full charge. The battery pack claims to take 80 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent using a DC fast charger. However, it takes 3.30 hours to be charged fully using a standard home charger.
First Published Date: 04 Mar 2025, 14:41 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week