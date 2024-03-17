Hyundai Creta EV spotted in wild, likely to get 360-degree camera and ADAS

Hyundai Creta EV has been in discussions among Indian electric vehicle enthusiasts even before the updated version of the mid-size SUV entered the market in January this year. Now, the Creta EV has been spotted in the wild in South Korea in a fresh spy shot image. A fully camouflaged test mule of the Hyundai Creta EV has been spied, giving us a clue about the possible design elements of the electric SUV.

The latest spy shot of the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV shows the SUV gets an identical LED daytime running light (DRL) spanning the entire width of the front profile. Also, it looks like the car will have similar styling elements including LED projector headlamps as the ICE variant of the Creta, which is currently on sale in India. However, being an electric car, it would feature a closed panel instead of a conventional radiator grille visible in the newly launched Creta facelift. The spyshot also reveals the electric Creta gets 17-inch aero-designed alloy wheels, which is specifically meant for the EV and comes as the most distinctive change compared to the ICE variant.

The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to come with repositioned brand log, front-fender mounted charging port. Also, there will be a smoothened bumper with tweaked radiator grille. Expect the electric SUV to feature design tweaks at side and rear profile as well.

Speaking about features, the Hyundai Creta EV is expected to come equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system with EV-based user interface, an all-digital instrument cluster with new graphics, revamped centre console. Also, there would be a 360 degree surround camera and Level 2 ADAS suite. The front camera is visible at the centre of the nose section at front profile.

The South Korean automaker is tightlipped about the specifications of the upcoming electric car. However, expect it to come offering about 450 kilometre range on a single charge thanks to 55-60 kWh battery pack.

