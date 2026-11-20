BYD India has crossed a new milestone of delivering 20,000 electric cars across the country. The car manufacturer has doubled its customer deliveries from 10,000 units to 20,000 deliveries in just over a year's time. Previously, BYD India announced 10,000 customer deliveries in September 2025. The Chinese auto giant has claimed that this milestone reflects growing customer confidence in the brand's electric passenger vehicle portfolio and technology.

Interestingly, the brand has achieved this milestone within a short span after the launch of the automaker's ultra-luxury brand Denza, under which the OEM launched two models: Denza D9 and Denza Z9 GT. BYD, under its portfolio, offers models like Atto 3, Sealion 7, Seal, and eMax 7. The BYD Atto 3 claims to have sold more than 9,000 units, while the Sealion 7 has crossed 5,000 customer deliveries.

Speaking about this milestone, Shrirang Joshi, VP and National Sales Head, BYD India, said that reaching 20,000 customer deliveries is an important milestone and reflects the growing acceptance of the automaker's products and technology. “The Atto 3 has surpassed 9,000 deliveries, while the Sealion 7 has crossed 5,000 customer deliveries, highlighting the strong response to our electric vehicle portfolio," he said, adding, "As we look ahead, our vision is to reach more customers, strengthen our dealership network and ownership experience, and make advanced and sustainable mobility accessible to a wider audience across India."

Besides offering multiple models across different portflio, BYD India has continued to expand its nationwide presence since its launch in the country. It has 51 showrooms across 40 cities in India, bringing its products, technology and after-sales support closer to customers across the country.

BYD India, in an oficial release has stated that as it builds on its 20,000 units delivery milestone, the company remains focused on expanding its presence across the country, strengthening its customer experience and introducing new mobility solutions. With its established electric passenger vehicle portfolio, the addition of Denza and continued investment in technology, BYD will continue to bring a wider range of products to Indian customers and play an active role in the country's transition towards sustainable mobility.

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