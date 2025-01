Suzuki e-Access will come equipped with a 3.07 kWh LFP battery pack that will be fixed. Power will come from a 5.4 bhp electric motor that churns out

...

Suzuki e-Access will come equipped with a 3.07 kWh LFP battery pack that will be fixed. Power will come from a 5.4 bhp electric motor that churns out 15 Nm of peak torque.

Read more

Read less