Ather Energy to unveil new generation 450X electric scooter on July 19

Ather Energy has reportedly acquired ARAI certification before getting the nod to manufacture the new 450X electric scooter.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jul 2022, 16:46 PM
The current Ather 450X has a compact dimension which helps it to squeeze into tight parking spots.
The current Ather 450X has a compact dimension which helps it to squeeze into tight parking spots.
The current Ather 450X has a compact dimension which helps it to squeeze into tight parking spots.
The current Ather 450X has a compact dimension which helps it to squeeze into tight parking spots.

Ather Energy took to Twitter to announce that it is going to unveil its new generation 450X electric scooter on July 19. In the tweet, Ather said that the upcoming Gen 3 Ather 450X is a better one than the older version. A previous report stated that the facelift of the current Ather 450X is expected to get a bigger battery. This new EV may offer a range of up to 146 km.

Currently, Ather 450X features a battery pack of 2.9 kWh which offers a user a range of 116 km on a single charge. This electric scooter has been priced at a cost of 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The upcoming new model may get a battery pack of 3.66 lithium-ion with a capacity of 74 Ah. The report shared that the new battery setup will power the same 3 Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous motor that the present 450X EV sports.

(Also read | New Ather 450X ready to fight the range rivalry vs Ola S1 Pro. Here's how )

Ather Energy has reportedly acquired ARAI certification before getting the nod to manufacture the new 450X electric scooter. This electric scooter may also feature different ride modes to amp up performance such as Warp Mode, Sport Mode, Ride Mode, Smart Eco Mode and Eco Mode. This facelift model is expected to compete with the likes of Ola Electric's S1 Pro electric vehicle.

(Also read | Ather Energy to set up its third EV plant, in talks with many state governments )

Ather is yet to share any information regarding how much time the upcoming facelift of the 450X electric scooter will take to get charged. The current model takes around 3.35 hours to get charged from zero to 80 per cent. It can also add up to 15 km of range in just 10 minutes if charged using a DC fast charger. The EV maker may also offer a new electric scooter with a smaller battery capacity.

 

First Published Date: 16 Jul 2022, 16:45 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy Ather 450Xa Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric scooter EV EVs Electric mobility
