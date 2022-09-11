HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Why Is Cng Better Than Petrol Or Diesel?

Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

CNG is significantly cheaper than petrol and diesel, while it is considered as greener and cleaner fuel solution as well.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2022, 12:42 PM
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.

As petrol and diesel prices have surged to a record level, CNG is gaining popularity over other fuel options. CNG is considered a cheaper, greener and cleaner alternative fuel as compared to petrol and diesel. This has prompted several automakers in India to focus on and launch CNG variants of different cars. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have launched CNG models that come combining both petrol and CNG fuels.

(Also Read: CNG vs Hybrid engine: Technology explained)

The models like Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura and Hyundai Santro come equipped with factory-fitted CNG kits along with a regular petrol engine. These cars' petrol engines are capable of running fossil fuel as well as CNG also.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Datsun Redi-go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Redi-go
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.71 kmpl
₹3.58 - 4.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Datsun Go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹3.99 - 6.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.39 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Here's why CNG is a better alternative considering the pocket pinch and environmental impact as well.

CNG is cleaner and greener

A study claims that CNG vehicles emit 80 per cent lesser carbon monoxide compared to fossil fuels such as petrol and diesel. CNG is also proven to produce around 45 per cent lesser hydrocarbons than other fossil fuels.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

CNG is good for a car's engine

CNG is considered as one of the cleanest fuel types for a vehicle's engine. It leaves much less residue when compared to petrol or diesel. CNG combustion doesn't emit particulate matter like petrol or diesel. This results in less damage to the pipes and tubes of the engine while, on the other hand, increasing the lifespan of the engine.

CNG is safer than petrol and diesel

CNG doesn't come in a liquid form as petrol or diesel. Being a gas, it disperses quicker than petrol and diesel, and hence the chance of fire hazard in a CNG vehicle is lesser than petrol or diesel powered vehicle. CNG cylinders are usually built in a far sturdier manner than petrol or diesel tanks. Also, the ignition point for CNG is 540-degree celsius, which is nearly double the ignition point of petrol or diesel. Thus, CNG is safer than petrol and diesel.

First Published Date: 11 Sep 2022, 12:42 PM IST
TAGS: CNG petrol diesel
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Common gearbox issues you shouldn't ignore
Common gearbox issues you shouldn't ignore
BMW eyes cylindrical battery cells for a new class of EVs from 2025
BMW eyes cylindrical battery cells for a new class of EVs from 2025
Mahindra prepares new product lineup; confirms investments in EVs
Mahindra prepares new product lineup; confirms investments in EVs
Can use highways for building lakes, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Can use highways for building lakes, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Ford India employees looking forward to tripartite talks for severance package
Ford India employees looking forward to tripartite talks for severance package

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city