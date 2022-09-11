Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

CNG is significantly cheaper than petrol and diesel, while it is considered as greener and cleaner fuel solution as well.

As petrol and diesel prices have surged to a record level, CNG is gaining popularity over other fuel options. CNG is considered a cheaper, greener and cleaner alternative fuel as compared to petrol and diesel. This has prompted several automakers in India to focus on and launch CNG variants of different cars. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have launched CNG models that come combining both petrol and CNG fuels.

The models like Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura and Hyundai Santro come equipped with factory-fitted CNG kits along with a regular petrol engine. These cars' petrol engines are capable of running fossil fuel as well as CNG also.

Here's why CNG is a better alternative considering the pocket pinch and environmental impact as well.

CNG is cleaner and greener

A study claims that CNG vehicles emit 80 per cent lesser carbon monoxide compared to fossil fuels such as petrol and diesel. CNG is also proven to produce around 45 per cent lesser hydrocarbons than other fossil fuels.

CNG is good for a car's engine

CNG is considered as one of the cleanest fuel types for a vehicle's engine. It leaves much less residue when compared to petrol or diesel. CNG combustion doesn't emit particulate matter like petrol or diesel. This results in less damage to the pipes and tubes of the engine while, on the other hand, increasing the lifespan of the engine.

CNG is safer than petrol and diesel

CNG doesn't come in a liquid form as petrol or diesel. Being a gas, it disperses quicker than petrol and diesel, and hence the chance of fire hazard in a CNG vehicle is lesser than petrol or diesel powered vehicle. CNG cylinders are usually built in a far sturdier manner than petrol or diesel tanks. Also, the ignition point for CNG is 540-degree celsius, which is nearly double the ignition point of petrol or diesel. Thus, CNG is safer than petrol and diesel.

