HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Why Automakers Hustling For Patent Hurdles. Know Here

Why automakers hustling for patent hurdles. Know here

Toyota, Nissan, Renault, Honda, Mercedes Benz, and Volkswagen are among the major players in the auto industry that are thriving with in-car technology patents.
By : Reuters
| Updated on: 22 Sep 2022, 17:42 PM
Many carmakers are hustling to grab the in-car technology market pie.
Many carmakers are hustling to grab the in-car technology market pie.
Many carmakers are hustling to grab the in-car technology market pie.
Many carmakers are hustling to grab the in-car technology market pie.

Over a dozen automakers, including Toyota and Nissan, have signed up with a platform for patent licences from 51 tech companies, aiming to simplify access to wireless technology and avoid costly legal battles.

(Also Read: What happened to Hyundai's N mid-engine supercar. Know here)

Conflicts have stemmed in part from different views among carmakers, suppliers and tech firms over who should shoulder the cost of licensing.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.5 kmpl
₹39.9 - 43.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.6 kmpl
₹6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Through independent licensing marketplace Avanci, carmakers gain access to patents for 2G, 3G and 4G technology from the likes of Finland's Nokia, Sweden's Ericcson and Taiwan's Acer for everything from navigation systems to sensors for automated driving.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Avanci charges a flat fee of $20 per car, increased this month from $15 previously, with the money distributed among patent holders. The new signings - which also include Renault, Stellantis, and Honda - mean 80-85% of cars with 2G technology or higher are licensed through the platform, Avanci vice president Mark Durrant said in an interview.

The model allows carmakers to avoid the battles over royalties that took place between smartphone makers such as Apple and Samsung and telecoms companies, who negotiate one-on-one for licences. "The auto market is just too splintered for it to be worth it for patent owners to negotiate with each individual player," said an industry source, who declined to be named because of contractual agreements. "It's a matter of efficiency.

Mercedes-Benz, then Daimler, ended a years-long dispute over its patent use last year with Nokia after being eventually forced to pay. Volkswagen was sued by Acer for using its 4G technology without the appropriate licence. The carmaker in March signed with Avanci, which covers Acer's patents, in order to settle.

While suppliers have historically paid for patent licences in areas like engine design, tech firms would rather deal directly with carmakers over telecoms patents, according to an auto industry source with experience of licensing negotiations.

"Usually suppliers handle patents in the development process – telecoms is the one area where they don't," the person, who declined to be named, said. Avanci is also working with companies on a new contract to cover 5G patents, which would likely be more expensive than the current patent portfolio.

First Published Date: 22 Sep 2022, 17:42 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Nissan Renault Honda Mercedes Benz Volkswagen
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot

Trending this Week

The Mercedes E-Class hearse is able to maintain room for both front and back seat passengers as well as a 2,800 mm casket deck.
Queen Elizabeth II: The Mercedes E-Class hearse that carried the coffin
The remains of the Mercedes GLC that carried Cyrus Mistry and three others before crashing in Palghar two weeks ago. The accident, which killed Mistry and another person, has given rise to road safety debates as well as force authorities to come with stricter rules.
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons
Despite being manufactured by the same automaker, both Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR come priced very aggressively against each other.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Why automakers hustling for patent hurdles. Know here
Why automakers hustling for patent hurdles. Know here
Nissan recalls over 20,000 cars in the US, blame it on a faulty steering wheel
Nissan recalls over 20,000 cars in the US, blame it on a faulty steering wheel
Watch: Hit by car, youth flings back to join street fight in Ghaziabad
Watch: Hit by car, youth flings back to join street fight in Ghaziabad
What happened to Hyundai's N mid-engine supercar. Know here
What happened to Hyundai's N mid-engine supercar. Know here
Ola Electric enters Nepal, to launch electric scooters by year end
Ola Electric enters Nepal, to launch electric scooters by year end

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city