Watch: What happens when delivery truck hits Lamborghini, Mercedes and Bentley

Luxury high-end cars might come with a strong build and they are well equipped with advanced safety features, but those are useless when a large delivery truck hits such a vehicle at high speed. This was proven when an errant delivery truck crashed into a custom Lamborghini Aventador, Mercedes Maybach and a Bentley and left them like a pancake.

A video published by Pepe’s Towing Service shows how the million-dollar worth Lamborghini Aventador has been destroyed by the delivery truck. The truck not only destroyed the two luxury cars but damaged a highly expensive house as well. While the Lamborghini and Bentley were destroyed beyond repair, the Mercedes-Maybach received a glancing blow, which means it is still intact enough to be driven.

The tow company that published the video of the accident scene revealed that the box truck was wedged under an overhang of the house. This made the extraction difficult and required a rotator. The accident scene also had other luxury vehicles parked. These included a Range Rover Sport, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class among others.

It is not clear if anyone was injured due to the accident, and what are the other extent of damages caused by the mishap. Also, it is not clear yet what exactly caused the box truck to ram into the house and destroy the luxury cars.

