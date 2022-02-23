HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Watch: What Happens When Delivery Truck Hits Lamborghini, Mercedes And Bentley

Watch: What happens when delivery truck hits Lamborghini, Mercedes and Bentley

A Lamborghini Aventador and Bentley were completely destroyed, while a Mercedes-Maybach too was damaged.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Feb 2022, 02:11 PM
The destroyed Lamborghini Aventador. (Image: Facebook/Pepe's Towing Service)
The destroyed Lamborghini Aventador. (Image: Facebook/Pepe's Towing Service)

Luxury high-end cars might come with a strong build and they are well equipped with advanced safety features, but those are useless when a large delivery truck hits such a vehicle at high speed. This was proven when an errant delivery truck crashed into a custom Lamborghini Aventador, Mercedes Maybach and a Bentley and left them like a pancake.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.1 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bentley Bentayga (HT Auto photo)
Bentley Bentayga
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 4.1 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 39.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.22 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.22 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.54 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read: Over 4000 Lamborghini Huracans recalled over an exposed headlight screw issue)

A video published by Pepe’s Towing Service shows how the million-dollar worth Lamborghini Aventador has been destroyed by the delivery truck. The truck not only destroyed the two luxury cars but damaged a highly expensive house as well. While the Lamborghini and Bentley were destroyed beyond repair, the Mercedes-Maybach received a glancing blow, which means it is still intact enough to be driven.

The tow company that published the video of the accident scene revealed that the box truck was wedged under an overhang of the house. This made the extraction difficult and required a rotator. The accident scene also had other luxury vehicles parked. These included a Range Rover Sport, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class among others.

It is not clear if anyone was injured due to the accident, and what are the other extent of damages caused by the mishap. Also, it is not clear yet what exactly caused the box truck to ram into the house and destroy the luxury cars.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2022, 02:11 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Aventador Mercedes-Benz Mercedes Maybach Bentley luxury car car accident
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Tata Safari, Nexon, Harrier, Punch SUVs get Kaziranga edition: Details here
Tata Safari, Nexon, Harrier, Punch SUVs get Kaziranga edition: Details here
Bounce Infinity E1 first ride review: Affordable, smart e-scooter for city
Bounce Infinity E1 first ride review: Affordable, smart e-scooter for city
Watch: What happens when delivery truck hits Lamborghini, Mercedes and Bentley
Watch: What happens when delivery truck hits Lamborghini, Mercedes and Bentley
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno launched: First look
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno launched: First look
In pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno exterior and interior features explained
In pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno exterior and interior features explained

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city