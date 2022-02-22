HT Auto
Home News Over 4000 Lamborghini Huracans recalled over an exposed headlight screw issue

Over 4000 Lamborghini Huracans recalled over an exposed headlight screw issue

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration directed Lamborghini to recall more than 4,000 Lamborghini Huracans as blanking caps are absent in these models.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2022, 06:15 PM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Lamborghini, last year, found about 4,796 Huracans were delivered without blanking caps over their headlight adjustment screws. A recent announcement by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) stated all these vehicles are subject to a recall to get the caps installed. Owners of these models will get the new parts for free.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.22 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.1 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The reason behind the error is reportedly being stated as a human error that the luxury carmaker already uncovered during a routine internal audit back in early 2020. Lamborghini officially confirmed the absence of the blanking caps over the headlight’s horizontal adjustment screw. This is not in compliance with a Federal Safety Standard.

(Also read | Lamborghini Urus, Huracan STO among most honoured models from brand last year)

The company in March 2020 notified the agency about the issue followed by a submission of a petition for ‘Inconsequential Noncompliance.’ However, NHTSA has ruled out the petition that has led the company to recall these models without the blanking caps. The agency described the safety risk due to this issue as an improper horizontal aim that may become a glare for other motorists or drivers and thus lead to visibility issues that can also result in serious accidents.

(Also read | Lamborghini plans to continue with ICE cars beyond 2030 despite EV push)

A previous report had stated that the brand the future Lamborghini Huracan sportscars will feature a special navigation system that will be developed by what3words. This service will be available in the models from mid-2022. Unlike conventional navigation systems, the new system gets a simpler three-word designation for any location on the globe. One can use this navigation system offline and it can also be combined with the Alexa voice assistant, which the supercar already uses.

 

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2022, 06:15 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Huracan
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Top three upcoming high-performance electric bikes in India
Top three upcoming high-performance electric bikes in India
Over 4000 Lamborghini Huracans recalled over an exposed headlight screw issue
Over 4000 Lamborghini Huracans recalled over an exposed headlight screw issue
Hero MotoCorp partners with BPCL for electric two-wheeler charging stations
Hero MotoCorp partners with BPCL for electric two-wheeler charging stations
Nine Rimac Nevera EV crashed, totalling over $20 million destroyed: Details here
Nine Rimac Nevera EV crashed, totalling over $20 million destroyed: Details here
Volkswagen aims to launch Porsche IPO in EV push
Volkswagen aims to launch Porsche IPO in EV push

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city