Watch: How difficult is it to drift a Tesla Model S Plaid that has no steering

The US electric car major has ditched the traditional steering wheel from the new generation Tesla Model S. Instead the Model S Plaid comes with a yoke that looks like a half steering or more similar to the Formula One racing car controllers.

The owner handed over his Model S Plaid to professional driver Kai Goddarn. The luxury electric sedan churns out 1,020 hp power output. With the traction control off, drifting the car wasn't tough. However, having no proper steering wheel resulted in a lack of control for the driver.

Tesla's decision of ditching the steering wheel for a yoke in the new Model S Plaid has been criticised by many. However, the automaker has been adamant in its stance about introducing the new design.

In the video, the driver can be seen altering his driving style to adjust with the yoke. He found his hands in all manner of weird orientations as the driver tried to keep the car under control. Had the car a conventional steering wheel, he would have been able to drift the car more efficiently.

The Tesla Model S Plaid is claimed as the fastest car in the world. The car comes with three electric motors combined with a massive lithium-ion battery pack.