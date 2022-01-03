Toyota Hilux to Audi Q7: Cars expected to launch in India in January

Carmakers will soon return to business after the New Year celebrations with a host of new cars expected to launch in India in January. From Audi to Toyota Motor, carmakers are ready to hit the markets with new models.

SKODA KODIAQ

Skoda will launch the new Kodiaq SUV in the country in January next year,

Skoda Auto India is likely to be the first among the carmakers to launch a car this month. On January 10, Skoda will drive in the facelift version of the Kodiaq SUV to India. The return of the Kodiaq SUV will take place after two years since the older generation model was discontinued in the country due to stricter BS 6 norms.

The facelift version of the Kodiaq SUV, which was introduced globally back in April last year, will see changes in its exterior styling, updated technology, and a new, cleaner powertrain. Under the hood, the Kodiaq SUV will come powered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that can generate an output of 190hp and 320Nm of peak torque. It is the same engine that is used in other Skoda models such as Superb and Octavia. The transmission option will continue to be the same 7-speed automatic gearbox with a standard all-wheel drive.

The 2022 Kodiaq facelift SUV will take on rivals like the Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross.

TOYOTA HILUX

Toyota Hilux pickup truck was spotted on Indian roads ahead of possible launch next year. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/@Kushagrr_Agarwal)

Toyota is expected to join the race for lifestyle adventure pickup trucks with the launch of its Hilux model in India. According to reports, Toyota is likely to launch Hilux as early as in January. However, there have been no confirmation on the launch dates yet. The Hilux pickup truck recently got a facelift in global markets. It is based on Toyota's IMV-2 platform, which also underpins models like Fortuner SUV and Innova Crysta. The Hilux model sold in global markets is powered by a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine mated to either six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission unit. Hilux will take on rivals like the Isuzu D-Max in India.

AUDI Q7 FACELIFT

Audi Q7 is expected to launch later this month.

Audi is all set to expand the lineup of Q series cars in India. The carmaker is expected to launch the facelift version of the Q7 months after the Q5 made a return with upgrades. Audi had discontinued Q7 from Indian markets when BS 6 emission rules kicked in. Besides some of the design tweaks on the exterior and the cabin, the new Q7 is likely to be powered by a new 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine. It is like to produce 335 bhp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque and mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

KIA CARENS

Kia Carens is going to be the fourth product in India from the South Korean car brand after Seltos, Sonet and Carnival.

Kia India's fourth offering in India is the Carens three-row SUV. Kia has announced that the bookings for the Carens, unveiled last month, will start from January 14. Expect the launch of the Kia Carens to take place closer to the end of the month.

Kia has kept a lot of details about the new Carens under wraps until the official price launch next year. Under the hood, Kia Carens will come with the choice of two types of petrol engines and a diesel engine as well. The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel unit are sourced straight from the ones that power the Kia Seltos SUVs.

When launched, Kia Carens will take on other three-row premium SUVs like Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari among others.