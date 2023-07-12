Which cars qualify as SUV and how much GST is levied on them?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 12, 2023

Many vehicle models in the Indian car market are marketed by brands as SUVs

However, GST Council recently sought to provide a better clarity on what qualifies as an SUV

SUV is a vehicle type which measures more than four meters in length...

...has an engine capacity of 1,500cc or more...

 Check product page

...and has an unladen ground clearance of 170 mm and more

Basically, it is a model with robust build, solid performance and good drive dynamics

Models with 4x4 capabilities are often seen as authentic examples

SUVs also attract the highest GST of 28% along with a compensation cess at 22%

Yet, OEMs may still continue marketing their models as SUVs...
...even if they don't meet all of these parameters. For detailed report...
Click Here