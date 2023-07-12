Which cars qualify as SUV and how much GST is levied on them?

Many vehicle models in the Indian car market are marketed by brands as SUVs
However, GST Council recently sought to provide a better clarity on what qualifies as an SUV
SUV is a vehicle type which measures more than four meters in length...
...has an engine capacity of 1,500cc or more...
...and has an unladen ground clearance of 170 mm and more
Basically, it is a model with robust build, solid performance and good drive dynamics
Models with 4x4 capabilities are often seen as authentic examples
SUVs also attract the highest GST of 28% along with a compensation cess at 22%
Yet, OEMs may still continue marketing their models as SUVs...