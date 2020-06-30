Top 5 best hatchbacks you can buy in India today

India has a long love affair with SUVs, but hatchbacks are the real workhorse which primarily drive numbers. There's a huge demand of affordable hatchbacks since sedans and SUVs cost on the higher side. The market today has several options to offer and almost all the major carmakers have at least one hatchback either in the entry-level segment or in the higher premium class. In the report below, HT Auto picks-up top 5 hatchback you can buy today.

Maruti Suzuki Alto:

Maruti Alto clearly leads the way and deserves a spot in the list which has anything to do with hatchbacks. It has been priced in the range of ₹2.94 lakh to ₹4.36 lakh. Its popularity can easily be gauged by the fact that it accounts for over 10,000 units of monthly sales.

Photo of Maruti Suzuki Alto

It is known for its reliability, easy-on-pocket maintenance and high fuel economy. Though it sits in the lower entry-class segment but it isn't light on features as it now gets a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. But the only thing that's sorely missed in the Alto is an automatic transmission which is a must these days and is found on almost all cars irrespective of the segment. The Alto has been in the top spot for over 16 years now.

Hyundai Grand i10:

The Hyundai Grand i10 is dubbed as a value for money hatchback which outshines its competition with its sporty looks, feature packed cabin and user friendly driving dynamics. It is priced in the range of ₹5.89 lakh to ₹5.99 lakh. It is a more affordable alternative to the premium Grand i10 NIOS which retails from ₹5.08 to ₹8.29 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10

Maruti Suzuki Swift:

Maruti Swift has been another blockbuster product from India's leading car maker. It is priced in the range of ₹5.19 lakh to ₹8.02 lakh. The current model is up for replacement and will soon be taken over by a facelift (below) which has already landed in the Japanese market and will head to India anytime by late 2020 or early 2021.

2020 Suzuki Swift facelift

Maruti Wagon R:

The latest Maruti Wagon R retails in the range of ₹4.45 lakh to ₹5.94 lakh. It is one of the most famous tallboy hatchbacks you can buy in India today and a competitor to the Hyundai Santro, which is another famous product from Hyundai.

Wagon R (Photo courtesy: Maruti Suzuki)

Tata Tiago:

Tata Tiago currently retails in the range of ₹4.60 lakh to ₹6.60 lakh. It is known for its practicality, solid build and high fuel economy. In short, everything that an average car buyer looks up for in an affordable hatchback.

File photo of Tiago.

(All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi