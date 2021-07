Top 10 cars that were sold in India in June saw Maruti return as the leader once again after a gap of one month. Overall, Maruti sold 147,388 units last month. Maruti could sell only 57,228 units in May, much lower than its monthly average, due to lockdown imposed owing to Covid-19.

As many as eight Maruti cars feature in the list of best-selling cars in India in June. Hyundai was the only other carmaker to find its place in the top 10 with its Creta SUV and the Grand i10 Nios premium hatchback.

Here is a look at the complete list of top 10 cars sold in India in June.