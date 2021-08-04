Top 10 cars sold in India in July: Tata Nexon edges out Hyundai Venue

Tata Motors has entered the list of top 10 cars sold in India for the first time in recent months after Nexon SUV recorded more than 10,000 unit sales last month. Nexon has been able to beat Hyundai Venue, which has featured more regularly in the list, but remains second to Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza in the sub-compact SUV segment.

Maruti Suzuki cars continue to dominate the sales chart in July as usual, with as many as eight of them placed among top 10 cars sold in the country last month.

Here is a quick look at the 10 cars which sold the most in India in July.