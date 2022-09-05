HT Auto
Top 10 cars sold in India in August: Brezza retakes SUV crown from Nexon

Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the Indian auto industry with more than 40 per cent market share and as many as seven models featuring in the list of top 10 cars sold in India in August.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Sep 2022, 12:53 PM
Maruti Suzuki launched the new generation Brezza (top) earlier this year which now comes loaded with features and technology. It has ended the long streak of Tata Nexon (bottom) being the best-seller in the SUV segment. 
Maruti Suzuki's new generation Brezza sub-compact SUV has roared back as India's best-selling SUV within two months of its launch. The SUV emerged on top of the SUV segment, ending Tata Nexon's streak of being the highest selling SUV since the start of the year. Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza' ace rival which was also launched in its new avatar around the same time, has not yet impressed in terms of sales. Venue does not even make it to the list of top 10. For Hyundai, the sole flag-bearer among top selling cars remains Creta.

Here is a look at the top 10 cars sold in India in August:

Maruti Baleno:

After a brief lull, sales of the new generation Baleno premium hatchback has picked up expectedly. The 2022 Baleno was the best-selling car in India last month with 18,418 units sold in August. There is a marginal jump in sales of Baleno compared to July when Maruti sold 17,906 units. However, the spike in sales is significant when compared to August last year, when Maruti delivered 15,646 Balenos across India.

Maruti WagonR:

Maruti's other popular hatchback WagonR was pushed to the second place by Baleno last month. Maruti sold 18,398 units of WagonR, down from the highs of July when Maruti sold 22,588 units of the hatchback. Compared to August last year, the sales of WagonR has actually more than doubled. Maruti could sell only 9,628 units during the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza:

The biggest change in the list of top 10 cars in India has been the resurgence of Maruti's flagship SUV Brezza. Maruti Suzuki sold 15,193 units of the new Brezza last month, edging out Tata Nexon by a few units. Brezza did not fare well enough in July, the first month since its launch. But has made up for it in August by retaking the SUV crown after quite some time. In august last year, Maruti had sold 12,906 units of Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki had launched the new generation Brezza in June at a starting price of 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In its new avatar, the Brezza received heavy updates in terms of its looks. Maruti also packed in several features, including a few segment-first ones, to make the new Brezza a more appealing proposition.

Tata Nexon:

Despite losing the SUV crown to Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon sub-compact SUV remains a car to be reckoned with as it posted robust sales in August. Placed fourth on the list, Nexon was outsold by Brezza by a fraction. Tata Motors sold 15,085 units of Nexon last month, up from 14,214 units in July and even higher than 10,006 units sold in August last year.

Maruti Alto:

Alto, Maruti's smallest of cars on offer till date, remains equally popular even after being in the market for decades. Launched in a new avatar in August, the Alto showed why it remains a strong performer last month when Maruti sold 14,388 units of it. It is a massive jump from 9,065 units Maruti sold in the previous month.

Hyundai Creta:

Hyundai's flagship compact SUV Creta remains the only car from the Korean carmaker to feature regularly on the list of top 10 cars sold in the country. Hyundai sold 12,577 units of the compact SUV, marginally down from 12,625 units in July. Creta's sales has been consistent over the past one year. In August last year, Hyundai had sold 12,587 units of Creta in India.

Tata Punch

Punch is Tata Motors' second highest-selling car after Nexon. With 12,006 units sold last month, which is an improvement from around 11,000 units delivered in the previous month, Tata Punch has made its mark as a popular small SUV among Indian customers.

Maruti Eeco:

Another consistent performer among the regulars on the list of top 10 cars has been Maruti's van Eeco. Maruti sold 11,999 units of the Eeco last month. In July, Maruti sold 13,048 units of the van and 12,597 units in August last year.

Maruti Dzire:

Dzire continues to be the only sub-compact sedan to feature in the list of top 10 cars sold in India almost every month. Maruti sold 11,868 units of Dzire last moth, down from 13,747 units in July. However, compared to August last year when Maruti could sell only 5,714 units, it is a massive jump of more than 100 per cent. The sedan is long overdue for a facelift.

Maruti Swift:

Completing the list of top 10 is yet another Maruti hatchback Swift. Maruti sold 11,275 units of the premium hatchback. However, its sales has declined drastically after Maruti Suzuki sold 17,539 units in July when Swift was India's third best-selling car. In August last year, Maruti had sold 12,483 units of the hacthback.

 

First Published Date: 05 Sep 2022, 12:53 PM IST
TAGS: Brezza Maruti Brezza Maruti Suzuki Nexon Tata Nexon Tata Motors top 10 cars Baleno Maruti Baleno WagonR Maruti WagonR Alto Maruti Alto Creta Hyundai Creta Punch Tata Punch Eeco Maruti Eeco Dzire Maruti Dzire Swift Maruti Swift
