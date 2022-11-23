These nine Lamborghini Countach supercars are recalled in US. Know why

Less than a year Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 deliveries began in the United States in August 2022; the Italian supercar marquee has now recalled a total of nine units of the model owing to a faulty engine glass cover. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reported that these nine Lamborghini Countach models may have been facing issues with their glass engine covers, which could fly off during high-speed runs. The affected Lamborghini models were built between June 30 and July 28 this year. Not only the US market, it seems the automaker would issue a global recall as reports of the faulty engine glass cover have also surfaced in other markets.

Also Read : Lamborghini Urus Performante India launch tomorrow

The initial report of the problem came from Qatar in early October. However, no other reports from any other country have been registered far. A possible issue with one of the four glass panels on the rear bonnet of the reborn supercar was reported, and Lamborghini launched an internal investigation. Last month, the automaker announced that after internal analysis and testing, the defect was discovered as an error resulting in concern about the bonding of the glass panel. This prompted the automaker to launch a proactive recall for the newly introduced Countach.

The automaker is reported to inspect each one of the nine vehicles for the appropriate bonding of the glass panels. If any fault is found, the glass panels will be replaced as per the Italian manufacturer's specifications. Currently, all these nine vehicles are under warranty.

The revamped Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 comes as the quickest and fastest Countach ever built. The power source for the supercar is a V12 engine positioned behind the seats that works in tandem with an electric motor. The car can churn out 803 hp of peak power, and it can sprint 0-97 kmph in just 2.8 seconds.

First Published Date: