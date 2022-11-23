HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News These Nine Lamborghini Countach Supercars Are Recalled In Us. Know Why

These nine Lamborghini Countach supercars are recalled in US. Know why

Less than a year Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 deliveries began in the United States in August 2022; the Italian supercar marquee has now recalled a total of nine units of the model owing to a faulty engine glass cover. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reported that these nine Lamborghini Countach models may have been facing issues with their glass engine covers, which could fly off during high-speed runs. The affected Lamborghini models were built between June 30 and July 28 this year. Not only the US market, it seems the automaker would issue a global recall as reports of the faulty engine glass cover have also surfaced in other markets.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Nov 2022, 17:43 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 gets power from a 6.5-litre V12 engine paired with an electric motor. (Lamborghini)
The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 gets power from a 6.5-litre V12 engine paired with an electric motor. (Lamborghini)
The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 gets power from a 6.5-litre V12 engine paired with an electric motor. (Lamborghini)
The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 gets power from a 6.5-litre V12 engine paired with an electric motor.

Also Read : Lamborghini Urus Performante India launch tomorrow

The initial report of the problem came from Qatar in early October. However, no other reports from any other country have been registered far. A possible issue with one of the four glass panels on the rear bonnet of the reborn supercar was reported, and Lamborghini launched an internal investigation. Last month, the automaker announced that after internal analysis and testing, the defect was discovered as an error resulting in concern about the bonding of the glass panel. This prompted the automaker to launch a proactive recall for the newly introduced Countach.

The automaker is reported to inspect each one of the nine vehicles for the appropriate bonding of the glass panels. If any fault is found, the glass panels will be replaced as per the Italian manufacturer's specifications. Currently, all these nine vehicles are under warranty.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.19 kmpl
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details

The revamped Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 comes as the quickest and fastest Countach ever built. The power source for the supercar is a V12 engine positioned behind the seats that works in tandem with an electric motor. The car can churn out 803 hp of peak power, and it can sprint 0-97 kmph in just 2.8 seconds.

First Published Date: 23 Nov 2022, 17:43 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Countach sportscar hypercar
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city