Tesla has announced that its Model S Long Range Plus has been crowned as the first-ever EV to achieve a full range of over 400 miles (644 km). This has been certified by EPA-rated (US Environment Protection Agency).

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, confirmed the news in his latest social media posts. Musk also pointed out that all the Model S cars made since late-January have a range of 402 miles (647 km). For the record, the latest EPA-rated range delineated a 20% increase in the full range against the MY19 Tesla Model S 100D featuring the same battery pack.

Tesla Model S now first ever electric vehicle to receive EPA range rating above 400 miles! https://t.co/EOTwVfvHS5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2020





(Also Read: So is Tesla bigger than Toyota or not? Well, it’s complicated)

Tesla added, "This significant achievement reflects Tesla's obsession with efficiency and energy frugality, and is realized through several changes, both iterative and transformational, in core hardware and system architecture development by the Tesla engineering, design and production teams. These changes went into production earlier this year when we first started manufacturing Model S Long Range Plus at our factory in Fremont, California."

The company pointed out that the improvement in the overall mileage rating has been made possible through various contributing factors. The Model S utilized weight reduction learnings from the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y cars. Moreover, standardisation of the company's in-house seat manufacturing, lighter battery packs, and wider aero wheels which reduce aerodynamic drag are some of the key factors which made the lighter and in return contributed to its longer range.

Apart from the new aero wheels, the car's rear AC induction drive unit was given an electric oil pump to optimise lubrication irrespective of the speeds to bring down friction. Moreover, improvements made to the car's transmission resulted in 2% more range amidst driving on the highway.

(Also Read: Tesla strikes deal to buy cobalt from Glencore for EV plants)

The company also introduced a new drive feature, HOLD, which functions by blending the motor’s regenerative braking with physical brakes. This brings the vehicle to halt by easing off the accelerator pedal. This makes the regenerative braking function at a lower velocity and deceleration rate, return more energy back to the battery pack.