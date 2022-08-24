HT Auto
Sold out: Lamborghini cars out of stock until 2024, says carmaker

Italian luxury car manufacturer said that despite all the challenges faced by auto manufacturers globally, Lamborghini has managed to see very high demands for its vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2022, 09:26 AM
Lamborghini cars have been pre-sold until 2024, said CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

If you are planning to buy a Lamborghini today, you might have to wait for at least 18 months. The Italian luxury carmaker, which is part of the German auto giant Volkswagen Group, has said that it has received pre-bookings for its cars up to 2024. Stephan Winkelmann, CEO at Lamborghini was quoted by news agency AFP, saying that the luxury car brand has witnessed high demand for its cars and is technically sold out until early 2024.

"We have more and more stepping into Lamborghini. Because they trust the brand, they see how beautiful the cars are, how (high) performing they are," Winkelmann told AFP as the entire production of Lamborghini cars have been booked by customers.

The development comes even though the entire auto industry is still struggling with chip shortage and supply issues along with global economic uncertainty. The carmaker said that wealthy customers have been making a beeline for its cars despite the financial fallout from Russia's war against Ukraine. Lamborghini hopes things to remain stable to continue to see high demand.

(Also read: 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante breaks cover, will launch soon)

Lamborghini CEO said that long waiting period for its cars are due to the ongoing shortage of components, particularly chips needed for new electric models. Winkelmann said, Lamborghini is doing "as much as we can, as fast as we can to keep all the things updated and rolling in a positive way."

In recent past, Lamborghini has enjoyed record sales globally. The carmaker reported its best half-year in its history with record sales and profits in early August. The carmaker also saw its operating profit jump to 425 million euros as it sold 5,090 units. Lamborghini plans to launch the hybrid version of each of its models by 2024. It also aims to launch its first electric car after 2025.

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2022, 09:26 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Volkswagen
