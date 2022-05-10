HT Auto
Scorpio to Bolero: Mahindra offers heavy discounts on these cars in May

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of more than 80,000 on select models. The discounts offered by Mahindra, which will be applicable till the end of this month, are not included for its flagship models like Thar and XUV700 SUVs.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2022, 01:51 PM
Mahindra XUV300 and Scorpio SUVs are among the cars on which the carmaker is offering discounts in May.
Mahindra and Mahindra has announced big discounts in its SUVs for the month of May. The carmaker is offering discounts of more than 80,000 on select models. The discounts offered by Mahindra, which will be applicable till the end of this month, does not include its flagship models like Thar and XUV700 SUVs. The cars included for the scheme are Bolero, the outgoing Scorpio, XUV300, KUV100 NXT, Marazzo and Alturas G4.

Here is a quick look at the discount rates for each of these Mahindra cars:

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero is being offered with a discount of up to 19,000 this month. The company is offering an exchange bonus of up to 10,000, corporate discount of up to 3,000 and additional offers up to 6,000 on this SUV. The starting ex-showroom price of this SUV is 8.42 lakh while the price of the top variant is 9.41 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio SUV is all set to get a facelift later this year. Ahead of the new generation Scorpio, the carmaker is offering good discounts on the outgoing model this month. The Scorpio is getting a discount of up to 27,320 which include an exchange bonus of up to 10,000, corporate discount of up to 4,000 and additional offers up to 13,320 on this SUV. The starting ex-showroom price of this SUV is 12.26 lakh. At the same time, the price of the top variant is 16.87 lakh.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Mahindra KUV100 NXT is being offered with a discount of up to 37,190 till end of May. The company is offering a cash discount of up to 14,190 on this SUV, an exchange bonus of up to 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to 3,000. The starting ex-showroom price of this SUV is 6.04 lakh, while the price of the top variant is 7.48 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 can be bought at a discount of up to 46,581 this month. The company is offering a cash discount of up to 7,581 on this SUV, an exchange bonus of up to 25,000 and a corporate discount of up to 4,000. At the same time, an additional offer of 10,000 will also be available. The starting ex-showroom price of this SUV is 7.96 lakh.

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo three-row MPV is also offered at a heavy discount of up to 44,850. The company is offering a cash discount of up to 24,650 on this SUV, an exchange bonus of up to 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to 5,200. The starting ex-showroom price of this SUV is 14.16 lakh.

Mahindra Alturas G4

Among the Mahindra cars on offer on discount this month, Alturas G4 SUV get the most lucrative deals. The SUV is getting a discount of up to 81,500 in May. The company is offering an exchange bonus of up to 50,000, corporate discount of up to 11,500 and additional offers up to 20,000 on this SUV. The starting ex-showroom price of this SUV is 28.77 lakh.

