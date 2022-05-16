Range Rover Sport listed on India website, official launch expected soon

Range Rover Sport is a manifestation of the need to offer a younger audience with the styling cues of contemporary times with the famed capabilities of Land Rover vehicles.

Range Rover Sport as wasted no time at all in announcing its intentions of touching down in India and just days after it was showcased to the world, has been listed on the India website of the company. The Range Rover Sport is an SUV that seeks to marry performance credentials with an athletic exterior styling and offering the same level of luxurious refinement in the cabin that its fellow models are acclaimed for.

The Range Rover Sport was unveiled for the world just last week and will also get an electric variant come 2024. At present though, it is being offered in the international markets with a number of powertrain options that also include a BMW-derived 4.4-liter V8 engine and two distinct Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) variants.

The SUV is a manifestation of the need to offer a younger audience with the styling cues of contemporary times with the famed capabilities of Land Rover vehicles. As such, and for its unveiling, the Range Rover Sport made its global premiere with a dramatic world-first climb up a flooded dam spillway in Iceland. At its very core though are two mild-hybrid turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engines. There is 355 hp for the taking and torque of 500 Nm. But factor in the mild hybrid system at work and the power and torque figures rise to 395 hp and 550 Nm, respectively. There is also the P440e Autobiography model of the Range Rover Sport which has a plug-in hybrid with the turbo 3.0-liter motor under the hood. Power output is at an awe-inspiring 434 hp and there is scrumptious 839 Nm of torque. It comes packed with a 105-kilowatt electric motor and 31.8-kilowatt-hour battery.

At the top of the line is Range Rover Sport P530 First Edition which gets the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 which has 523 hp and 750 Nm of torque. All of these variants have the engines mated to an eight-speed transmission unit.

Once officially launched, expect all of the four variants to hit the Indian market with prices expected to start at upwards of ₹1.60 crore as it will be come via Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.

