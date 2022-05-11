New Range Rover Sport makes dramatic global debut with epic spillway climb
The new Range Rover Sport has made its global premiere with a dramatic world-first climb up a flooded dam spillway in Iceland.The latest Range Rover Sport combines dramatic modernity and distinctive character with electrified performance.
New Range Rover Sport resists the surging torrent of water flowing down the ramp of the Karahnjukar Dam.
New Range Rover Sport comes out as the most dynamically capable version of Land Rover’s luxury performance SUV and the most competent away from paved roads, using the latest Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) system.
New Range Rover Sport comes based on Land Rover’s advanced, flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA-Flex), which as per the company, provides the perfect foundations for its superior dynamics and peerless refinement.
Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control makes its debut on New Range Rover Sport and helps drivers navigate tricky terrain by maintaining steady progress according to the ground conditions.
Dynamic Air Suspension on the latest Range Rover Sport introduces switchable-volume air springs for the first time and is fitted as standard in the new car. The intelligent system enhances the bandwidth of the suspension by varying the pressure within the airbags.
Land Rover’s powerful Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) supports an ecosystem of seamless connected technologies, including Software Over The Air (SOTA).
First Published Date: 11 May 2022, 07:14 AM IST
