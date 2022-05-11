2023 Range Rover Sport makes incredible debut, complete with PHEV variant

HT Auto
Range Rover Sport makes a boisterous entry into the world of capable SUVs and Land Rover has even promised an electric-only variant come 2024.
Updated on: 11 May 2022, 12:13 AM
Range Rover Sport offers a very appealing front face that is mainly highlighted by the slimmest-ever DRLs on any Land Rover model.
Land Rover on Tuesday unveiled the latest 2023 Range Rover Sport, complete with a BMW-derived 4.4-liter V8 engine and two distinct Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) variants with a claimed electric-only running distance of around 113 kms. And while the latest Range Rover Sport claims to have some seriously impressive specifications, it also gets some very catchy design updates in a bid to do justice to its name.

The 2023 Range Rover Sport may be an SUV and while it imbibes the essential visual cues of the Range Rover, it gets a more appealing face, side and rear. So while it does offer flush door handles that we have previously seen in Land Rover models, the Range Rover Sport boasts of a distinct front and rear fascia. Additionally, the DRLs on this particular model is the slimmest-ever on any Land Rover vehicle. Then there is the claim of an SUV that is impressively aerodynamic with a drag coefficient of 0.29. The rear profile, apart from the unique fascia itself, gets LED tail lights with a a full-width feature bearing the Range Rover script on the trunk.

Step in and the Range Rover Sport claims to offer more space to passengers and a mile-long list of features that include 22-way adjustable massage seats, 1,430 W, 29-speaker Meridian sound system, air purification system, a 13.7 inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.1 inch curved Pivo Pro main touchscreen.

The Range Rover Sport is based on the MLA-Flex platform which means that it is also ready for electric-only power. In fact, the company has confirmed an electric Range Rover Sport come 2024. For now though, the SUV is powered by two mild-hybrid turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engines. There is 355 hp for the taking and torque of 500 Nm. But factor in the mild hybrid system at work and the power and torque figures rise to 395 hp and 550 Nm, respectively.

All eyes though would also be on the P440e Autobiography model of the Range Rover Sport which has a plug-in hybrid with the turbo 3.0-liter motor under the hood. Power output is at an awe-inspiring 434 hp and there is scrumptious 839 Nm of torque. It comes packed with a 105-kilowatt electric motor and 31.8-kilowatt-hour battery.

And then there's the P530 First Edition which gets the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 mentioned right at the start of this report. This is good enough for 523 hp and 750 Nm of torque.

All of these models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission system and boasts of being all-wheel drive.

First Published Date: 11 May 2022, 12:11 AM IST
