Q2, Audi's most affordable SUV, to launch in India on October 16

Audi on Thursday revealed the launch date for the upcoming Q2 SUV which will go on sale in India on October 16.

Goes without saying, the company is conducting a virtual launch for the all-new SUV which will lock horns with the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and also the the Volvo XC40 in India.

Bookings for the new Audi Q2 have already commenced in India since the October first week at a token amount of ₹2 lakh. Audi is also offering introductory ‘Peace of Mind’ benefits for the customers who pre-book the SUV. The benefits come bundled with a 5-year Service Package with 2+3 years Extended Warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance.

(Also Read: Audi's former top executives deny diesel-rigging wrongdoing)

The company is planning on raking in the numbers with the Q2, since it is going to be an entry-level SUV which is expected to be priced lucratively.

The Q2 will target a wider set of audience and will be Audi's fifth launch of the year 2020. "The Audi Q2 is an extremely important product for India as it opens up a new segment of buyers for the brand," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head at Audi India.

The Audi Q2 is underpinned by the same platform as the Volkswagen T-Roc and the Skoda Karoq. The SUV will also feature the same 2-litre petrol engine as well, delivering 190 bhp and 320 Nm torque. It will come kitted with quatrro all-wheel drive as standard and will arrive as a CBU from Germany.

(Also Read: Audi offers 'functions on demand' that can be booked online for its cars)

"It is a Luxury All-Rounder that is big on features and extends the successful Q-family. The Audi Q2 is exceptionally spacious and versatile inside; the car blends performance and driving dynamics with practicality for daily usage," Dhillon added.

The Q2 will be brought under the Government's latest import rules which allow a car maker to bring in a total of 2,500 cars in the country without the need of local homologation.







