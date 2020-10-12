Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Audi is all set to launch Q2 SUV in India - its most affordable

In pics: Audi is all set to launch Q2 SUV in India - its most affordable

6 Photos . Updated: 12 Oct 2020, 12:02 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Audi claims that the Q2 SUV can hit 100 kmph in 6.5 seconds.
Audi is all set to launch the Q2 SUV in India on October 16. Bookings have already commenced at a token amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
From the front, the Q2 SUV gets large octagonal single-frame grille, wedge-shaped LED head lights and sculpted bonnet. It features 17-inch alloy wheels. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The rear profile of the Q2 is clean and simple, complimented by a striking set of LED tail lights. The SUV is going to be the most affordable and most compact offering in the Q series from Audi. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
On the inside, the Q2's cabin features soft-touch plastics on the dash, leather-wrapped flat-bottomed steering and nicely-appointed center console between the two front seats that also get a good level of cushioning. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The SUV is underpinned by the same platform as the Volkswagen T-Roc, featuring the same 2-litre petrol engine and delivering 190 bhp and 320 Nm torque. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The Audi Q2 will come kitted with quatrro all-wheel drive as standard and will arrive as a CBU from Germany. It will lock horns with the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and also the the Volvo XC40 here. (HT Auto/Sabysachi Dasgupta)
