Audi, for the first time, is offering its customers in Norway and Germany a chance to book selected functions on demand after purchasing a vehicle. The functions can be booked online via 'myAudi' app or web portal.

The option to book functions on demand is currently available for Audi's fully electric e-tron models and the current A4, A5, A6, A7, Q5, Q7 and Q8 models. Functions in the areas of lighting, driver assistance, and infotainment can be booked flexibly and as required. Customers can also select between various terms in the process.

However, the functions that can be booked depends on the vehicle model and the market. For example, with the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback, customers can upgrade the LED headlights to Matrix LED headlights with automatic high beam in the lighting package. The infotainment package comprises MMI navigation plus and the Audi smartphone interface.

(Also read | Audi Q5 Sportback uncovered, blends sporty character with everyday drive utility)

There is also a one-time option to book a test phase for a particular function. In fact, the trial phase can also be extended according to personal needs of the customers.

Audi says that even when a car is sold to someone else, the booked functions remain active for the remaining term and can be used by the next owner. This increases the car’s attractiveness on the used-car market, it adds.

(Also read | Audi RS models with plug-in hybrid system is not about if but when)

Additionally, it is also possible to book new Audi connect features via myAudi app. Customers can also extend the Audi connect packages available for the respective vehicles. Audi says that digital services like 'functions on demand' make an important contribution to the digitalisation at the four rings.