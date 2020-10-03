Audi Q2 bookings are now open as company's most affordable SUV set for launch

Audi Q2 is expected to disrupt the entry-level luxury SUV segment in the country once launched towards the end of October and bookings for the vehicle were opened from Saturday onwards. Audi is looking at raking in the numbers with the Q2, an SUV which is expected to pack in a whole lot of features while inheriting the visual genes of its elder siblings.

Booking for Audi Q2 can be made for a deposit amount of ₹2 lakh and the company is also offering an introductory ‘Peace of Mind’ benefit that comes bundled with a 5 year Service Package with 2+3 years Extended Warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance.

Q2 will be Audi's fifth launch of the year and perhaps the biggest because it is targeting a wider customer base. "The Audi Q2 is an extremely important product for India as it opens up a new segment of buyers for the brand," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head at Audi India. "It is a Luxury All-Rounder that is big on features and extends the successful Q-family. The Audi Q2 is exceptionally spacious and versatile inside; the car blends performance and driving dynamics with practicality for daily usage."

For this model, Audi India is utilising the government's provision of allowing a total of 2,500 cars to be imported and be sold here in India without the need for undergoing the process to meet local regulatory requirements as long as the model has certification from the EU or Japan. Thus, the model will come as a fully built unit (FBU) from Germany.

The company will be targeting younger first-time luxury segment customers apart from its existing ones who are looking for a replacement or additional cars for the family.

The Q2 SUV will come with a two-litre petrol engine with Audi's patented 'Quattro' technology, which is a four-wheel drive system that delivers optimal power to each wheel as needed for superior handling and grip.