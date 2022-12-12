Porsche lovers, rejoice. A new hypercar is on the way

Porsche's focus may be on commercially viable high-performance road cars, but the German luxury car brand has not forgotten its roots. This is why the automaker is planning to bring a hypercar that would play the role of a halo model for the brand. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has revealed that the company is ambitious about a hypercar, but he also suggested that it won't be launched in the foreseeable future. In that case, a Porsche hypercar is unlikely to be seen before the middle of this decade.

Speaking to Car Magazine, the 54-year-old head honcho of the Volkswagen Group-owned car brand has said that the hypercar is always a part of Porsche's strategy, and a new one will be introduced only when it is time to bring it. He also hinted that if the carmaker brings a hypercar, it would be an electrified one. The Porsche CEO said that the halo model must earn its hypercar status by ushering in new technologies to create a cutting-edge product. "Hypercars will play a role for Porsche in the future. But it isn't decided yet," he added.

The German automaker is currently working on the next-generation electric-only Macan, which has already been delayed until 2024 due to software issues. It is working on EV versions of 718 Boxster and Cayman as well, which will likely launch sometime around 2025. Porsche is also working on a larger all-electric SUV that would be positioned above the Cayenne upon its arrival. This SUV has been confirmed for launch in the second half of this decade. The Porsche Taycan EV, too, is slated to receive a second-generation model, and it would be accompanied by a Panamera-like EV.

One thing is clear from Porsche's upcoming product lineup and Blume's comment. The hypercar won't arrive with a pure internal combustion powertrain. It is most likely to come with an all-electric powertrain or at least a plug-in hybrid one. In a world that is increasingly adopting electrified powertrains and the tightening emissions norms squeezing the space for petrol or diesel engines, especially the large fuel-guzzling machines, an electrified hypercar seems a high possibility if it has to be made. Complementing that is Porsche's own estimate that more than 80 per cent of its annual sales by 2030 will be represented by electric cars.

