Nissan is planning to replace the GT-R with a Nismo badged electric sportscar
This would mark the end of era for the ICE-driven Nissan GT-R
The Nismo-badged electric sportscar would be launched by the end of this decade
The Nissan-GT-R replacing electric sportscar is likely to be powered by solid-state batteries
Commercial non-viability of solid-state batteries at present is barring Nissan from hustling with the GT-R replacing e-sportscar
Nissan's new sportscar would focus European market, especially UK at the beginning
Nissan has hinted that this electric sportscar will be a bespoke model
It is not clear if the new electric sportscar will bear any resemblance with the current Nissan GT-R's nomenclature or design
The tightening emission norms around the world are forcing the Japanese automaker to think about iconic GT-R's extinction