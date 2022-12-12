Nissan GT-R is facing possible extinction in EV age

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 12, 2022

Nissan is planning to replace the GT-R with a Nismo badged electric sportscar

This would mark the end of era for the ICE-driven Nissan GT-R

The Nismo-badged electric sportscar would be launched by the end of this decade

The Nissan-GT-R replacing electric sportscar is likely to be powered by solid-state batteries

Commercial non-viability of solid-state batteries at present is barring Nissan from hustling with the GT-R replacing e-sportscar

Nissan's new sportscar would focus European market, especially UK at the beginning

Nissan has hinted that this electric sportscar will be a bespoke model

It is not clear if the new electric sportscar will bear any resemblance with the current Nissan GT-R's nomenclature or design

The tightening emission norms around the world are forcing the Japanese automaker to think about iconic GT-R's extinction
