Polo to sign off soon as Volkswagen announce end of production in India

Volkswagen Polo will hit end of the road in India soon. The German carmaker has now officially announced that Polo will no longer be produced in the country. The premium hatchback, which was first launched in India back in 2009, has been one of the most successful models from Volkswagen in the country.

Volkswagen made the announcement through a statement on Thursday. The statement is more of a first-person account of Polo's run in India in the last 12 years. It says, “After 12 years of endless acceleration, the time has come for me to hit the brakes."

To celebrate 12 years of Polo's success, Volkswagen launched a special limited edition of the hatchback earlier this week. Called the Polo Legend edition, the new hatchback is aimed at enthusiasts. The Polo Legend will be the last produced unit of the hatchback from the carmaker's Chakan facility near Pune.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, had said, “The Volkswagen Polo is an iconic carline that has evoked various emotions amongst consumers. From its market introduction till date, the Volkswagen Polo has enjoyed the privilege of being the first car to a family, an enthusiast’s dream and the preferred choice for a mother owing to its timeless and sporty design, safety, fun-to-drive experience and strong build quality."

Volkswagen will offer the Polo Legend edition on the GT TSI variant of the hatchback. The special edition Polo is limited to just 700 units, and is priced at ₹10.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Volkswagen Polo Legend edition will be powered by a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI petrol engine mated to a 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 110PS of maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque. The engine and the output is same compared to the other variants of the model.

Polo was Volkswagen's first locally manufactured model at the Chakan plant in Pune. It was showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo back in 2010 before its first launch. Since then, Polo has found more than 3 lakh homes in India. Polo was also one of the first made-in-India hatchbacks in the segment to offer dual airbags as standard. It is also considered one of the safest hatchbacks available currently with a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating in 2014.

