HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Volkswagen Polo Legend Limited Edition Launched In India At 10.25 Lakh

Volkswagen Polo Legend limited edition launched in India at 10.25 lakh

Volkswagen Polo Legend limited edition will be available on the GT TSI variant that is equipped with a 1.0l TSI engine mated to a 6-speed automatic torque converter delivering 110PS and 175 Nm torque.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2022, 09:29 AM
Volkswagen Polo Legend edition launched in India on 12th anniversary of the hatchback.
Volkswagen Polo Legend edition launched in India on 12th anniversary of the hatchback.
Volkswagen Polo Legend edition launched in India on 12th anniversary of the hatchback.
Volkswagen Polo Legend edition launched in India on 12th anniversary of the hatchback.

Volkswagen Polo, one of the most popular sporty hatchbacks in India, has completed 12 years since its debut. To celebrate the occasion, Volkswagen has launched a new limited edition of the Polo hatchback. Called the Polo Legend edition, the new hatchback is aimed at enthusiasts. Volkswagen will offer the Polo Legend edition on the GT TSI variant of the hatchback. The special edition Polo is limited to just 700 units, and is priced at 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Volkswagen Polo Legend edition will be powered by a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI petrol engine mated to a 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 110PS of maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque. The engine and the output is same compared to the other varianst of the model.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

Volkswagen has made certain design tweaks in the Polo Legend edition to make it stand out from other variants. The special edition Polo will come with the “Legend" title on the fender and boot badge. It will also get side body graphics, black trunk garnish and black roof foil to make it look sportier. Volkswagen will offer the limited volume Legend edition Polo across 151 dealerships in India.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The Volkswagen Polo is an iconic carline that has evoked various emotions amongst consumers. From its market introduction till date, the Volkswagen Polo has enjoyed the privilege of being the first car to a family, an enthusiast’s dream and the preferred choice for a mother owing to its timeless and sporty design, safety, fun-to-drive experience and strong build quality. The Volkswagen Polo has been the brands’ much-loved product that deserves a grand celebration. For this, the brand is introducing the celebratory limited “Legend edition" for the enthusiasts who will take pride in owning the last limited units of the iconic Polo."

Polo hatchback in India is celebrating 12 years since its production started in 2009 and launch in 2010. Polo was Volkswagen's first locally manufactured model at the Chakan plant in Pune. Since then, Polo has found more than 3 lakh homes in India. Volkswagen Polo was also one of the first made-in-India hatchbacks in the segment to offer dual airbags as standard. It is also considered one of the safest hatchbacks available currently with a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating in 2014.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2022, 09:29 AM IST
TAGS: Polo 2022 Polo Polo 2022 Volkswagen Polo 2022 Volkswagen Polo Legend Polo Legend Volkswagen
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city