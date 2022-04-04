Volkswagen Polo Legend limited edition launched in India at 10.25 lakh

Volkswagen Polo Legend limited edition will be available on the GT TSI variant that is equipped with a 1.0l TSI engine mated to a 6-speed automatic torque converter delivering 110PS and 175 Nm torque.

Volkswagen Polo, one of the most popular sporty hatchbacks in India, has completed 12 years since its debut. To celebrate the occasion, Volkswagen has launched a new limited edition of the Polo hatchback. Called the Polo Legend edition, the new hatchback is aimed at enthusiasts. Volkswagen will offer the Polo Legend edition on the GT TSI variant of the hatchback. The special edition Polo is limited to just 700 units, and is priced at ₹10.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Volkswagen Polo Legend edition will be powered by a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI petrol engine mated to a 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 110PS of maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque. The engine and the output is same compared to the other varianst of the model.

Volkswagen has made certain design tweaks in the Polo Legend edition to make it stand out from other variants. The special edition Polo will come with the “Legend" title on the fender and boot badge. It will also get side body graphics, black trunk garnish and black roof foil to make it look sportier. Volkswagen will offer the limited volume Legend edition Polo across 151 dealerships in India.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The Volkswagen Polo is an iconic carline that has evoked various emotions amongst consumers. From its market introduction till date, the Volkswagen Polo has enjoyed the privilege of being the first car to a family, an enthusiast’s dream and the preferred choice for a mother owing to its timeless and sporty design, safety, fun-to-drive experience and strong build quality. The Volkswagen Polo has been the brands’ much-loved product that deserves a grand celebration. For this, the brand is introducing the celebratory limited “Legend edition" for the enthusiasts who will take pride in owning the last limited units of the iconic Polo."

Polo hatchback in India is celebrating 12 years since its production started in 2009 and launch in 2010. Polo was Volkswagen's first locally manufactured model at the Chakan plant in Pune. Since then, Polo has found more than 3 lakh homes in India. Volkswagen Polo was also one of the first made-in-India hatchbacks in the segment to offer dual airbags as standard. It is also considered one of the safest hatchbacks available currently with a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating in 2014.

First Published Date: