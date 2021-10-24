Planning to buy Ford F-150 Lightning? Orders delayed until December

US auto major Ford is delaying its much-awaited upcoming electric pickup truck F-150 Lightning orders until December. Ford was supposed to start receiving bookings for the much-hyped F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck from October 26. However, the date has been pushed back by more than a month by the automaker, reports Ford Lightning Forum.

Market launch of the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is slated for next year. The automaker has already received more than 150,000 reservations for the EV till mid-September. With the production of this electric pickup going to be limited, placing an order early might be crucial.

Ford Motor Company has increased its production target from 40,000 to 80,000 units a year in 2024. The Ford F-150 Lightning will be built at the automaker's new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

Ford F-150 Lightning will compete with rivals such as Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV. The upcoming electric pickup truck will come using in-house developed dual-motor, all-wheel drive (AWD) and battery cells sourced from SK Innovation.

The Ford F-150 Lightning will be available in two different battery and range options. The standard variant will be able to run 370 km on a single charge, while the extended-range variant will be able to run 483 km on a single charge.

The price of the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck will start from $39,974, before any incentives. The range-topping variant of the electric pickup truck will be priced at $90,474. The price difference between the two different battery sizes would be around $10,000.

Ford F-Series has been the bestselling vehicle in the North American market for quite a long time. Introducing an all-electric variant of the mighty pickup truck will certainly boost its appeal and sales further. It is also expected to strengthen Ford's position in the global EV market.