Tesla Cybertruck advances to production, test mule spotted with wipers and ORVMs

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited cars in the world. The upcoming electric pickup truck that will lock horns with Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV and Ford F-150 Lightning is inching forward to production. A prototype of the upcoming all-electric pickup truck has been spotted at Merced Country Castle Airport.

Similar Cars

Help us with your basic details! Choose city +91 | Choose city Choose city Choose city By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy View Offers Dear Name Please verify your mobile number. +91 | Choose city Enter OTP Couldn't verify the OTP.

It's either expired or it's incorrect. Resend OTP Submit OTP We have recorded your information for the latest offer on model . Stay connected for further latest offers.

(Also Read: Tesla critic Missy Cummings becomes NHTSA Safety Advisor: Trouble for Elon Musk?)

Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck nearly two years ago and since then it has been one of the most hyped cars in the global market. However, despite the hype, Tesla has delayed the launch of this electric pickup truck until 2022.

The latest series of images of the Tesla Cybertruck prototype reveals the new items introduced to it, such as the side mirrors and windshield wipers. Also, the images show the electric pickup truck with more conventional wheels, fog lamps. Despite the addition of these practical design elements and items, the overall silhouette of Tesla Cybertruck remains true to the concept that was showcased by the automaker two years back.

Tesla Cybertruck has been spotted several times earlier. However, this time, the EV has been spotted with some practical elements.

Tesla has been so far tight-lipped about the Cybertruck. However, the electric pickup truck is expected to come priced higher compared to the original price that was announced. In that case, the Cybertruck rear-wheel-drive variant will be priced higher than $39,000 and the all-wheel-drive variant will be priced above $49,900. The triple-motor variant will be priced above $69,000.

Tesla revealed that the Cybertruck base model will be able to accelerate 0-96 kmph in less than 6.5 seconds and have a range of over 402 km on a single charge. The tri-motor variant will be able to accelerate 0-96 kmph in 2.9 seconds and will offer a range of over 805 km on a single charge.