HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Petrol Car Owners Less Satisfied Than Before, Gaps With Ev Owners Shrink: Study

Petrol car owners less satisfied than before, gaps with EV owners shrink: Study

The gap between the satisfaction level of ICE cars and EVs are just eight points compared to before.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Aug 2022, 12:06 PM
BMW X6 is the most satisfactory model, as the study revealed.
BMW X6 is the most satisfactory model, as the study revealed.
BMW X6 is the most satisfactory model, as the study revealed.
BMW X6 is the most satisfactory model, as the study revealed.

Owners of petrol and diesel cars are less satisfied than before. Also, the gap between the satisfaction level of fossil fuel vehicle owners and electric vehicle owners is shrinking significantly, reveals a study by J.D. Power. The study claims that the gap is now just eight points on a 1,000-point scale between the ICE and EV owners.

(Also Read: Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack)

The research points out that this drop in satisfaction level of fossil fuel-powered vehicle owners is a natural result of the very high fuel prices in the United States. To simplify, the more the owner pays for fuel, the less he or she is satisfied with the vehicle in general.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X6 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X6
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.31 kmpl
₹95 Lakhs - 1.02 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
2981 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 Gt3
3996 cc | Petrol | 9 kmpl
₹2.49 Crore**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Taycan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Taycan
 
₹1.5 - 2.1 Crore**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jaguar F-type (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-type
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.35 kmpl
₹97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.8 kmpl
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Electric vehicles on the other hand are not facing the same problem, which explains the smaller gap in satisfaction between the two types of vehicles. The study also claims that the drop in satisfaction with ICE-powered cars contributes to a decline in overall new-vehicle satisfaction for the first time since 2014.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

David Amodeo, director of global automotive at J.D. Power, said that the most important factor leading to the industry decline this year is owners’ perception of their vehicle’s fuel efficiency. "The study was fielded as fuel prices were experiencing a meteoric rise, and that pinch at the pump is conveyed in lower vehicle satisfaction. Battery-electric vehicles have not been negatively affected by the increase in fuel costs but do have issues related to battery range and charging time," he further added.

as the study points out, the average score for the satisfaction of PHEV vehicles is 835, while it is 832 points for hybrids. In comparison, traditional petrol-powered vehicles have a rating of 846, while battery-powered vehicles have an index score of 838 points.

In terms of brand-wise satisfaction level, Porsche leads the chart with 888 points out of 1,000. The German car brand is followed by Genesis (886) and Cadillac (885). Model-wise, the BMW X6 is the highest-ranked individual car with the most satisfaction.

First Published Date: 03 Aug 2022, 11:58 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV cars
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo: A BMW i4 electric vehicle is seen at the BMW plant in Munich, Germany.
BMW prepares to wade through troubled waters battered by inflation
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away
ADAS is a key step towards autonomous driving technology.
Automakers should use uniform names for ADAS, demand consumer groups

Trending this Week

Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) has announced that the trial run for India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur will start from September 9, 2022. (File photo)
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

2022 Yamaha Monster Energy Moto GP Edition models launched. Check price, specs
2022 Yamaha Monster Energy Moto GP Edition models launched. Check price, specs
F1: Honda and Red Bull extend engine development deal
F1: Honda and Red Bull extend engine development deal
BMW prepares to wade through troubled waters battered by inflation
BMW prepares to wade through troubled waters battered by inflation
Mercedes AMG-inspired speakers promise to blow you away. And maybe your wallet
Mercedes AMG-inspired speakers promise to blow you away. And maybe your wallet
Honda launches Dio Sports scooter in India, gets sporty graphics and more
Honda launches Dio Sports scooter in India, gets sporty graphics and more

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city