Nissan's new SUV in India, to debut tomorrow, could be X-Trail with hybrid power

Nissan Motor had recently introduced a midl-hybrid variant of the new generation X-Trail SUV equipped with a turbocharged 1.5-litre engine generating 163 PS of power and 300 Nm of torque.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Oct 2022, 14:58 PM
Nissan Motor in India is gearing up to introduce a new SUV tomorrow, October 18. The new SUV, which will join the Nissan's SUV lineup including the Magnite and Kicks, is likely to be a mid-size model. According to spy shots shared across social media, the Japanese carmaker is likely to drive in the fourth generation X-Trail SUV, a model that was discontinued in India eight years ago. If launched, the new X-Trail will take on the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross among other mid-size SUVs in the Indian market.

Nissan had unveiled the new generation X-Trail SUV for global markets recently during the Shanghai Auto Show. The SUV was recently spotted testing on Indian roads, hinting at its imminent launch. The spy shots of the test mule bears some of the new X-Trail's characteristics like the V-shaped front grille and flared wheel arches.

In its fourth generation, the X-Trail SUV is underpinned by the Alliance CMF-C platform. It is equipped with the brand's ePOWER drive system, which includes high-output battery and powertrain integrated with a variable compression ratio petrol engine, power generator, inverter and 150kW front electric motor. Under the hood, there is choice between a 1.2 petrol engine and a 1.5-litre Variable Compression Ratio turbo petrol engine which offers 204 PS of power.

The X-Trail fourth generation model also offers a 12v mild hybrid technology. It helps the SUV to recover energy when decelerating through regeneration and is stored in the battery. It also boost torque by about 6Nm. 

Originally launched in 2001, Nissan has sold seven million units of the X-Trail SUV globally, making it one of the best-selling models from the Japanese carmaker. Nissan X-Trail was first launched in India back in 2005. It was discontinued nine years later.

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2022, 14:58 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan Motor X-Trail
