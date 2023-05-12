New-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB leaked in China, India launch next year

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new-generation E-Class earlier this year but the model that India will be getting is the long wheelbase (LWB) edition with some extra legroom at the rear. The E-Class LWB has been specific to markets like China and India, and the new-generation E-Class LWB has now leaked online, ahead of its public debut later this year. This is the left-hand drive E-Class LWB that will be sold in China.

The sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB looks identical to the standard wheelbase version. However, the extended length has been cleverly masked in the overall design. As per the leaked details available, the E-Class LWB will get a 15 mm longer wheelbase than the current-generation E-Class LWB.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz launches 2024 E-Class with Level 4 ADAS and AI technology

The overall length of the W214 E-Class LWB has increased by 143 mm over the standard version, while the wheelbase will increase by a healthy 133 mm in length. Most of the additional space will be concentrated to make the rear seats more luxurious than before. The 2024 E-Class LWB is also expected to be marginally taller than the outgoing model.

The 2024 E-Class LWB is expected to 15 mm longer wheelbase over the current model, and 133 mm longer wheelbase over the standard E-Class

The long wheelbase model’s cabin will carry most of the features and layout that debuted on the new-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class. This includes the new MBUX Superscreen with a single-panel housing for the infotainment system and co-driver display. The instrument console is digital as well and sits behind the steering wheel as a free-standing unit.

Both India and China have a strong chauffeur-driven culture for luxury cars and the E-Class LWB has been well-accepted in these markets for bringing an additional layer of luxury over its rivals. India was the first market globally to get the E-Class LWB in the right-hand drive guise. The E-Class remains Mercedes-Benz India’s bestselling model despite the arrival of a host of SUVs in recent times. Not just the E-Class but Mercedes-Benz offers long wheelbase versions of its other cars in China given its popularity.

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-CLass gets an extensive redesign while the cabin is now big on tech and creature comforts

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB will arrive next year replacing the current version. Engine options are likely to include the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel, as well as the 3.0-litre diesel engines with a host of upgrades. Power goes to the rear wheels of the luxury saloon. Mercedes-Benz India will also bring the next-generation E 53 and E 63 AMG models to India, albeit in the standard wheelbase guise. The E-Class takes on the BMW 5 Series, Volvo S90, Audi A6, Lexus ES and the like in the segment.

Source

First Published Date: