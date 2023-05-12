New-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB leaked in China, India launch next year

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new-generation E-Class earlier this year but the model that India will be getting is the long wheelbase (LWB) edition with some extra legroom at the rear. The E-Class LWB has been specific to markets like China and India, and the new-generation E-Class LWB has now leaked online, ahead of its public debut later this year. This is the left-hand drive E-Class LWB that will be sold in China.
The sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB looks identical to the standard wheelbase version. However, the extended length has been cleverly masked in the overall design. As per the leaked details available, the E-Class LWB will get a 15 mm longer wheelbase than the current-generation E-Class LWB.
The overall length of the W214 E-Class LWB has increased by 143 mm over the standard version, while the wheelbase will increase by a healthy 133 mm in length. Most of the additional space will be concentrated to make the rear seats more luxurious than before. The 2024 E-Class LWB is also expected to be marginally taller than the outgoing model.
The long wheelbase model’s cabin will carry most of the features and layout that debuted on the new-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class. This includes the new MBUX Superscreen with a single-panel housing for the infotainment system and co-driver display. The instrument console is digital as well and sits behind the steering wheel as a free-standing unit.
Both India and China have a strong chauffeur-driven culture for luxury cars and the E-Class LWB has been well-accepted in these markets for bringing an additional layer of luxury over its rivals. India was the first market globally to get the E-Class LWB in the right-hand drive guise. The E-Class remains Mercedes-Benz India’s bestselling model despite the arrival of a host of SUVs in recent times. Not just the E-Class but Mercedes-Benz offers long wheelbase versions of its other cars in China given its popularity.
The new-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB will arrive next year replacing the current version. Engine options are likely to include the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel, as well as the 3.0-litre diesel engines with a host of upgrades. Power goes to the rear wheels of the luxury saloon. Mercedes-Benz India will also bring the next-generation E 53 and E 63 AMG models to India, albeit in the standard wheelbase guise. The E-Class takes on the BMW 5 Series, Volvo S90, Audi A6, Lexus ES and the like in the segment.