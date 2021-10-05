MG Astor vs Skoda Kushaq vs Volkswagen Taigun: Specs shootout

3 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2021, 12:40 PM IST

Skoda Kushaq on the other hand looks premium with its design that has been inspired by the brand's contemporary styling philosophy, inspired by Bavarian crystals. The car gets bold looking butterfly grille, sharp headlamps with projector units and LED daytime running lights. Also, it comes with muscular cladding, sporty alloys and LED taillights.

Volkswagen Taigun on the other hand also looks identical to the other contemporary VW SUVs. The SUV appears muscular and bold with its overall appearance.

MG Astor vs Skoda Kushaq vs Volkswagen Taigun: Dimension

Dimensionally, MG Astor measures 4,323 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width and 1,650 mm in height. It also comes with 2,585 mm of wheelbase. Skoda Kodiaq on the other hand has a length of 4,225 mm, 1,760 mm of width and 1,612 mm of height. It has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. Volkswagen Taigun measures 4,221 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width, 1,612 mm in height and it also has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm.

MG Astor Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun Length 4,323 mm 4,225 mm 4,221 mm Width 1,809 mm 1,760 mm 1,760 mm height 1,650 mm 1,612 mm 1,612 mm Wheelbase 2,585 mm 2,651 mm 2,651 mm

MG Astor clearly is longer, wider and taller than its two other rivals. However, the MG Astor SUV comes with a shorter wheelbase.

MG Astor vs Skoda Kushaq vs Volkswagen Taigun: Specifications

MG Astor comes available in two different engine options. There is a 1.5-litre petrol engine available with a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT as an option. This engine is capable of churning out 110 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 144 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm.

There is a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine on offer clubbed with a six-speed automatic transmission. This engine is capable of pumping out 140 PS of power and 220 Nm of torque.