Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV arrives in India today: Price expectations and more

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 SUV will make its India debut today and sit at the top of the company's SUV lineup for the country. Although the Maybach GLS 600 from Mercedes-Benz has been on sale in several markets since its official showcase back in 2019 , it marks an extension of options in ultra luxury SUVs offered to a niche car-buying audience in the country.

(Also read: Maybach GLS launch today - live and latest updates)

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 price expectations

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 SUV is , quite obviously , meant for the extremely affluent and buyers who are looking at pushing the luxury quotient offered by 'conventional' luxury SUV buyers. As such , while the GLS SUV is priced at ₹1.05 crore (ex showroom) , the Maybach GLS 600 SUV could well be priced three times higher.

The expected price of over ₹3 crore could also be because Mercedes-Benz is likely to drive in the Maybach GLS 600 SUV via the CBU route. As it isn't going to be a volume player , and obviously at that , it may not make sense to localize production in the country.

(Also see pics: Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 ultra luxury SUV)

The ultra opulent cabin of Mercedes GLS Maybach.

But the select units that do make it into the country will promise a whole lot more of luxury , even by Mercedes standards.

Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV cabin highlights

With a wheelbase of 3 ,135 mm , the SUV is meant primarily to be driven around in. In global markets , there is a four and a five-seat version and the cabin gets Nappa leather upholstery , reclining functionality on the rear seats , ventilated seats , panoramic roof and even a refrigerator to store champagne bottles. It also gets a 12.3-inch main infotainment system with MBUX , a 12.3-inch driver display, Burmester surround sound system and ambient lights.

Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 engine

Under the hood is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with a 48-volt on-board electrical system and integrated starter-alternator (ISG). The engine is mated to a 9G-Tronic automatic unit. It can generate 558 Ps of power and 730 Nm of torque. The EQ Boost can help boost up performance by an additional 250 Nm of torque and 22 Ps of power.

Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 exterior highlights

But even when a Maybach GLS 600 SUV isn't on the move , it can be quite an imposing piece of automotive art. An imposing radiator grille , the Maybach emblem on the exterior body , dual-tone colours and the 22-inch (or 23-inch in select markets) - all make for an SUV that seeks to be at the pinnacle of SUVs pyramid.