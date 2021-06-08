Mercedes-Benz to launch Maybach GLS 600 in India today: Live and latest updates

Mercedes-Benz is all set to drive in its ultra luxury SUV - Maybach GLS 600 - in India today and it will be one of 15 launches that Mercedes has planned for India in this calendar year. Looking at building on its position as India's largest luxury car maker, Mercedes is hoping that its wide product range and the large spectrum of offerings - from A-Class to the Maybach GLS - is able to pave the way forward.

In many ways, the Maybach GLS 600 is a strong show of intent for Mercedes at a time when the entire Indian auto industry is attempting to come out of the lull caused by lockdown and restrictions in most parts of the country. Mercedes has already said that its plans of launching new models remain on track and this is exactly why the Maybach GLS 600 is all set to come off the parking blocks.

Here are the live and latest updates from the launch of Mercedes Maybach GLS 600:

1003 hrs: Features like panoramic sunroof and wireless charging may seem rather plebeian inside the Maybach GLS 600 but it does have these for anyone looking.

0955 hrs: There's 558 Ps of power and 730 Nm of torque available in this SUV but with EQ Boost, performance can be enhanced by an additional 250 Nm of torque and 22 Ps of power momentarily.

0940 hrs: Cabin highlights include a 12.3-inch main infotainment system with MBUX , a 12.3-inch driver display, Burmester surround sound system and ambient lights.

0925 hrs: Did you know? Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 also comes with a refrigerator to stock up with champagne bottles.

0920 hrs: In western markets, Maybach GLS 600 is offered in both four and five-seat versions. The former gets a fixed center console panel between the rear seats. In both versions though, the seats on either side get reclining functionality.

The ultra opulent cabin of Mercedes GLS Maybach.

0910 hrs: What powers this beauty of a beast? Under the hood is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with a 48-volt on-board electrical system and integrated starter-alternator (ISG).

0850 hrs: Maybach GLS 600 was showcased back in 2019 and has been on sale in several global markets since then.

0845 hrs: Maybach GLS 600 will compete against the likes of Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Maserati Levante, Range Rover Autobiography and Bentley Bentayga.

0840 hrs: While the GLS SUV in the country is priced at ₹1.05 crore (ex showroom), the Maybach GLS 600 is likely to cost north of ₹3 crore.