Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 flagship luxury SUV launched at 2.43 crore

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday launched the much-awaited Maybach GLS 600 in India as part of its 15-launch strategy for the country for 2021. The hyper luxury flagship Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV has been priced at ₹2.43 crore (ex-showroom).

(Also see pics | Mercedes-Benz India launches Maybach GLS 600 ultra luxury SUV)

The Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 comes portraying a strong show of intent for the brand at a time when the country's auto industry is battling a lull caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

Mercedes Maybach GLS takes the opulence offered by a GLS and raises it several notches higher.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 SUV sits at the top of the automaker's SUV portfolio in India. It has been already on sale in several global markets since its official debut in 2019.

Maybach GLS 600 exterior

The Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 SUV, on expected lines, comes with an imposing road presence. It gets a striking radiator grille with shiny vertical slats, Maybach emblem, dual-tone paint theme. The SUV runs on 22-inch standard wheels. Also, there are 23-inch wheels available as an option. The LED lights at the front and rear give the car a stylish tone.

Maybach GLS 600 colour and trim options

The Maybach GLS 600 gets a wide range of colour and trim options. The exterior colour options include standard single-tone colour themes - Polar white Non-metallic, Brilliant blue, Emerald green, Iridium silver, Obsidian black, Selenite grey, Mojave silver and Cavansite Blue. There are two optional single tone design colour options as well - designo Hyacinth red metallic and designo Diamond white bright.

The SUV is available in five different Maybach dual-tone exterior paint options as well. These are - Obsidian black / designo Kalahari gold, Emerald green / Mojave silver, Iridium silver / Selenite grey, Iridium silver / designo Diamond white bright and Obsidian black / rubellite red.

Speaking about the trip options there are two different standard options - Anthracite open-pore oak wood, Brown openpore walnut wood. There are two optional designo trim on offer. These are -- designo high-gloss black flowing lines piano lacquer and designo high-gloss brown lightlines lime wood.

Maybach GLS 600 dimension

The all-new Maybach GLS 600 comes with greater interior space compared to the Mercedes-Benz GLS 450. The Maybach version of GLS comes with 2 mm of shorter length at 5,205 mm. It gets 93 mm of extra space for the second-row occupants. The width of the car has been increased by 31 mm at 2,030 mm and the height too has been increased 15 mm at 1,838 mm.

The ultra opulent cabin of Mercedes GLS Maybach.

Maybach GLS 600 cabin

Inside the cabin, the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 delivers a feel of the epitome of luxury, few notches above the standard GLS. It gets Nappa leather upholstery, reclining rear seats, ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof. The multi-contour seats come with a massage function.

The dashboard is highlighted with the MBUX system. It comprises a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a 12.3-inch driver display as well. The MBUX is combined with a Burmester surround sound system and ambient lights. It also gets wireless charging technology. Rear occupants get removable MBUX touch tablets. The MBUX also comes with NTG 6 head-up display.

The MBUX with dual large displays is the main attraction inside the cabin.

A refrigerator onboard

There is a refrigerator on board the SUV at the rear of the vehicle to store champagne bottles. The refrigerator compartment is positioned at the back between the rear seats. The compartment can store at least two champagne bottles. Also, the car gets space for two champagne glasses.

The rear seats of the Maybach GLS 600 gets reclining technology.

Maybach GLS 600 mechanics

Speaking about powertrains, the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine under the hood. The ICE unit is paired with a 48-volt onboard electrical system and integrated starter-alternator (ISG). For transmission duty, the SUV gets a 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox. The hybrid powertrain is claimed to be capable of churning out 558 PS of power and 730 Nm of torque output. The EQ Boost technology is claimed to be capable of boosting performance by an additional 22 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque.

The Maybach GLS 600 promises an absolute luxurious experience.

Maybach GLS 600 driving assistance and safety features

The Maybach GLS 600 comes with a host of driving assistance technology and safety features. The driving assistance technologies onboard the SUV include Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist, Active Steering Assist etc.

The safety features include Adaptive High beam Assist Plus, Adaptive LED tail lights, 8 airbags, TPMS, Parking Package with 360-degree camera, Electronic Traction System 4ETS (4MATIC+), Downhill Speed Regulation (DSR), off-road driving mode, PRE-SAFE system, Mercedes-Benz emergency call system, Carwash mode, Attention Assist, retractable running boards, ABS, EBD, ESP, safety vests for driver and passengers etc.