In pics: Mercedes-Benz India to launch Maybach GLS 600 ultra luxury SUV 5 Photos . Updated: 08 Jun 2021, 10:03 AM IST HT Auto Desk The Mercedes GLS Maybach 600 SUV will take on rivals like the Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the Range Rover SUVs. 1/5Mercedes-Benz will launch the Maybach GLS 600 in India today and it will sit at the top of the company's SUV lineup for the country. The vehicle will be bought via the CBU route. 2/5The Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV gets a dual-tone exterior colour scheme and sits on 22 and 23-inch wheel options in markets where available. 3/5The SUV will come with an imposing radiator grille and the Maybach emblem on the exterior body. Under the hood is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with a 48-volt on-board electrical system and integrated starter-alternator (ISG). The engine is mated to a 9G-Tronic automatic unit. 4/5The cabin of the Mercedes GLS Maybach 600 is SUV is offered with a choice of either four or five-seater configurations. It gets a12.3-inch main infotainment system with MBUX, a 12.3-inch driver display, Burmester surround sound system, ambient lights, and a panoramic sunroof. 5/5At the rear, passengers get added legroom with 120 millimetres extra space to push back seats than one can in the Mercedes-Benz GLS. The backrest too can be inclined by up to 43.5 degrees.