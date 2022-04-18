Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury SUV to break cover tomorrow: Four starry highlights

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is all set for a global premiere on Tuesday with the eyes of the automotive world peeled to check out how the Germans may have managed to marry the opulence and dominant road presence of a GLS SUV with the practicality and sustainability of a battery-powered vehicle. Mercedes may have already showcased - and launched - a few worthy electric vehicles (EVs) like the EQC, EQE and the EQS but with growing preference for the SUV body type, it is the top-of-the-line EQS SUV that is likely to gain max attention the world over.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is more than likely to offer the same level of luxury and opulence as its sedan sibling while staying true to its SUV credentials. But in terms of design, it may not exactly be a brawny show of muscle and teaser images have hinted a sporty touch to the flowing lines of the flagship electric SUV. Of course the most important factors may still be performance and range, and expect Mercedes to make some very tall claims in these regards.

Here are five key highlights expected from the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV:

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV design:

Only teaser images of the EQS SUV have so far been seen, apart from the sporadic spy shots of camouflaged units on test runs. Even in disguise, it is amply clear that Mercedes has styled the EQS SUV to be more elegant than in an outright show of muscle strength. The company previously said that the SUV will ‘combine the innovative design and comfort of the EQS sedan with the spaciousness and versatility of an SUV.’

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV cabin:

When it comes to the cabin of the EQS SUV, Mercedes has given a more generous look inside. A mammoth Hyperscreen with MBUX system, turbine AC vents, ambient lighting, luxury seats and flowing lines on the dashboard all promise to make the cabin of this SUV a salute to in-car aesthetics. There is also the slight chance that the cabin of the SUV may just be more luxurious than that inside its electric sedan counterpart.

A look at the cabin of the Mercedes EQS SUV cabin.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV range and performance:

The EQS SUV is likely to come with a 107.8 kWh battery pack at its very core. Capable of being charged from 10% to 80% in around 30 minutes using fast DC charging option, the expected range on the vehicle is believed to be close to 600 kms per charge.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV launch timeline:

The EQS SUV is reportedly gearing up for a US launch later in 2022. It will be manufactured at the company plant in Tuscaloosa. Launch in select European markets is expected shortly after. There is no word yet on when the EV may be brought to India even if Mercedes had been in the fast lane to drive in the EQC here back in 2020. While the company has since confirmed that the EQC sedan will not just be launched here this year but that it would also be manufactured locally, the wait for the EQS may well depend on how its electric sedan sibling fares.

