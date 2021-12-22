Mercedes-Benz EQB gets a 5-star rating from Euro NCAP, an inch close to EQS

Overall, the Mercedes-Benz EQB has received the maximum five-star overall safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test, with pretty good scores in all categories. Euro NCAP has rated the Mercedes-Benz EQB using data for the Mercedes-Benz GLB, which has an identical structure plus the data from additional crash tests of the EQB itself.

In a statement, the Euro NCAP has said that Mercedes-EQ EQB is a partner model to GLB and their structure is practically identical. "Euro NCAP compared both vehicles to verify that the Mercedes-Benz GLB results can be applied to EQB and performed additional tests where necessary. The footage includes video of the Mercedes-Benz GLB 2019 and additional EQB 2021 tests," the statement further reads.

The safety level of the Mercedes-Benz EQB was tested through three different tests - frontal impact test, side-impact test and pole test. In the frontal impact test, 50 per cent of the width of the EQB was made strike an oncoming deformable barrier, with both travelling at a speed of 50 kmph. In the side impact test, a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 kmph, while in the pole test, the test car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 kmph.