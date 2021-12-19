Mercedes-Benz EQS scores a perfect five in Euro NCAP crash test

The luxury electric sedan that was unveiled earlier this year offers multiple technologies along with a Hyperscreen. It comes with safety features such as a central airbag that positions itself between the driver and the front passenger along with the airbags located at the front. It also offers side airbags at the rear of the vehicle that intends to protect the rear passengers in case of a side collision. The EV features a rigid passenger cell, special deformation zones and state-of-the-art restraint systems.

The automaker offers the EV in two kinds of battery packs, that is 107.8 kWh and 90 kWh battery packs. Coming in two variants, the EQS 450 and the EQS 580 4MATIC, the former offers a power output of 333 hp and the latter provides a power output of 523 hp and also an all-wheel-drive. The company also claims that the EV provides the user with a range of over 700 km per charge.

An earlier report informed that Mercedes-Benz has upgraded its Car-to-X functions to give additional road safety to users and it is now available in EQS as well. One can use the feature to detect potholes and speed bumps, among other danger warnings to alert the driver through audible messages. The company explained that when the chassis control unit recognizes such a situation, then the Car-to-X Communication service gets activated, following which the information is transmitted to the Mercedes-Benz Cloud in real-time using a mobile phone network and positional data.