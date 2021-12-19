Home > Auto > News > Mercedes-Benz EQS scores a perfect five in Euro NCAP crash test
Screengrab from the video posted by Euro NCAP.
Screengrab from the video posted by Euro NCAP.

Mercedes-Benz EQS scores a perfect five in Euro NCAP crash test

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2021, 01:20 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • All-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS in a crash test conducted by Euro NCAP scored five-star in the overall safety rating.   

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS has achieved a five-star overall safety rating in a crash test conducted by Euro NCAP. The luxury electric sedan scored 96 per cent in adult occupant protection and 91 per cent in child occupant protection categories. These were the highest value achieved this year by any car.

The luxury electric sedan weighing 2,480 kg also achieved 76 per cent in the Vulnerable Road Users category and 80 per cent in Safety Assist category. In the video that Euro NCAP has shared, one can note that the electric car was not able to pass all safety assist tests at 100 per cent on occasions when it hit obstacles such as a pedestrian or a car.

(Also read | BMW iX gets five-star rating in Euro NCAP, to launch in India next week)

The luxury electric sedan that was unveiled earlier this year offers multiple technologies along with a Hyperscreen. It comes with safety features such as a central airbag that positions itself between the driver and the front passenger along with the airbags located at the front. It also offers side airbags at the rear of the vehicle that intends to protect the rear passengers in case of a side collision. The EV features a rigid passenger cell, special deformation zones and state-of-the-art restraint systems. 

The automaker offers the EV in two kinds of battery packs, that is 107.8 kWh and 90 kWh battery packs. Coming in two variants, the EQS 450 and the EQS 580 4MATIC, the former offers a power output of 333 hp and the latter provides a power output of 523 hp and also an all-wheel-drive. The company also claims that the EV provides the user with a range of over 700 km per charge.

(Also read | Hyundai Tucson, Ioniq 5, Ford Mustang Mach-E pass crash tests in flying colours)

An earlier report informed that Mercedes-Benz has upgraded its Car-to-X functions to give additional road safety to users and it is now available in EQS as well. One can use the feature to detect potholes and speed bumps, among other danger warnings to alert the driver through audible messages. The company explained that when the chassis control unit recognizes such a situation, then the Car-to-X Communication service gets activated, following which the information is transmitted to the Mercedes-Benz Cloud in real-time using a mobile phone network and positional data.

  • First Published Date : 19 Dec 2021, 01:20 PM IST

