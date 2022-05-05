HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz Claims 2022 Will Be Its Best Year Ever In India

Mercedes-Benz claims 2022 will be its best year ever in India

Mercedes has sold more than 4,000 units within the first three months of the year, which is already higher by more than 25 percent compared to the first quarter of the previous year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 May 2022, 07:50 AM
Mercedes has sold more than 4,000 units within the first three months of the year, which is already higher by more than 25 percent compared to the first quarter of the previous year.
Mercedes has sold more than 4,000 units within the first three months of the year, which is already higher by more than 25 percent compared to the first quarter of the previous year.
Mercedes has sold more than 4,000 units within the first three months of the year, which is already higher by more than 25 percent compared to the first quarter of the previous year.
Mercedes has sold more than 4,000 units within the first three months of the year, which is already higher by more than 25 percent compared to the first quarter of the previous year.

Mercedes-Benz India aims to retain its crown as the largest luxury carmaker with hopes for its best year ever in India in 2022. After more than 40 percent growth last year, which saw the German carmaker remain the largest luxury auto brand for the seventh straight year, Mercedes-Benz aims higher in 2022. Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India, expressed his confidence while unveiling the new C-Class sedan on Wednesday.

“We see a clear move of Indian consumers towards the higher end products of the luxury cars. The super luxury car market in the country is maturing. Over the years, the average buyer of a luxury car has reduced to 35 years now. About 48 percent of C-Class buyers are new buyers, while 52 percent are existing Mercedes Benz customers," Schwenk said during the event.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹ 3.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.55 kmpl
₹ 8.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.5 kmpl
₹ 39.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022
1950 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 43 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Mercedes-benz C-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz C-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 50.01 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Mercedes has sold more than 4,000 units within the first three months of the year, which is already higher by more than 25 percent compared to the first quarter of the previous year. “Currently, we have an order bank of over 5,000 car bookings. The waiting period ranges between 2 months and one year." Schwenk added.

(Also read: 2022 Mercedes C-Class officially unveiled ahead of May 10 launch)

Mercedes-Benz had sold 11,242 units in 2021, registering a growth of 43 percent over 2020 when it sold only 7,893 units. With 4,022 units already sold this year, and at least 5,000 more bookings in the kitty, the German carmaker seems to be on its way to register its best year ever in India.

Mercedes plans to launch as many as 10 models in India this year which will include cars in the AMG, Maybach and EQ range. Mercedes has already confirmed the debut of its first-ever all-electric luxury sedan EQS in India, which will be locally manufactured from its Chakan facility near Pune. Mercedes will also launch the new C-Class on May 10. It had earlier launched the AMG A45 S this year. It is expected to launch the AMG GT Black Series late this year.

First Published Date: 05 May 2022, 07:50 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes-Benz Mercedes C-Class C-Class 2022 Mercedes C-Class Martin Schwenk
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

In battle of three-row MUVs, Maruti dominates Toyota, Kia and other rivals
In battle of three-row MUVs, Maruti dominates Toyota, Kia and other rivals
Volvo to electrify its entire portfolio in the US in 2023
Volvo to electrify its entire portfolio in the US in 2023
Ferrari confirms upcoming Purosangue SUV won't be electric, will get V12 engine
Ferrari confirms upcoming Purosangue SUV won't be electric, will get V12 engine
Bentley ultra luxury car set to be the outrageously comfy; unveil on May 10
Bentley ultra luxury car set to be the outrageously comfy; unveil on May 10
Top 10 cars sold in India in April: New Maruti Ertiga sales eclipses all SUVs
Top 10 cars sold in India in April: New Maruti Ertiga sales eclipses all SUVs

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city