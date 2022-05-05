Mercedes-Benz claims 2022 will be its best year ever in India

Mercedes has sold more than 4,000 units within the first three months of the year, which is already higher by more than 25 percent compared to the first quarter of the previous year.

Mercedes-Benz India aims to retain its crown as the largest luxury carmaker with hopes for its best year ever in India in 2022. After more than 40 percent growth last year, which saw the German carmaker remain the largest luxury auto brand for the seventh straight year, Mercedes-Benz aims higher in 2022. Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India, expressed his confidence while unveiling the new C-Class sedan on Wednesday.

“We see a clear move of Indian consumers towards the higher end products of the luxury cars. The super luxury car market in the country is maturing. Over the years, the average buyer of a luxury car has reduced to 35 years now. About 48 percent of C-Class buyers are new buyers, while 52 percent are existing Mercedes Benz customers," Schwenk said during the event.

Mercedes-Benz had sold 11,242 units in 2021, registering a growth of 43 percent over 2020 when it sold only 7,893 units. With 4,022 units already sold this year, and at least 5,000 more bookings in the kitty, the German carmaker seems to be on its way to register its best year ever in India.

Mercedes plans to launch as many as 10 models in India this year which will include cars in the AMG, Maybach and EQ range. Mercedes has already confirmed the debut of its first-ever all-electric luxury sedan EQS in India, which will be locally manufactured from its Chakan facility near Pune. Mercedes will also launch the new C-Class on May 10. It had earlier launched the AMG A45 S this year. It is expected to launch the AMG GT Black Series late this year.

