Maserati recalls 56 MC20s in the US over twinkling brake lights

Maserati has recalled 56 of its MC20 supercars for having brake lights that flicker when the brake pedal is pressed.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 May 2022, 11:20 AM
Affected Maserati MC20s will be inspected and repaired free of charge.
Italian luxury car marquee Maserati has recalled 56 units of the MC20 supercars in the US, over a twinkling brake light issue. The affected 2022 Maserati MC20s reportedly come with faulty brake lights that flicker when the brake pedal is pressed. Non-flickering brake lights are not just a styling requirement for the cars but a legal one too. Pointing at the issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has said that these flickering brake lights could confuse drivers and increase the odds of an accident. Affected Maserati MC20s were manufactured between November 5, 2021, and February 8, 2022.

The faulty brake lights in Maserati MC20 supercar were first detected in February this year during a plant test drive when the automaker discovered the issue on two vehicles. This prompted Maserati to launch an internal investigation into the flickering brake lights and looked to its parts suppliers for answers.

As the recall document reveals, Maserati discovered that the affected MC20 supercars were manufactured with faulty rear taillight assemblies containing printed circuit boards with an alternative MOSFET transistor that flickers under certain braking circumstances.

Maserati has said that it will contact owners from June 3. The affected Maserati MC20 supercars will be inspected and their taillight assemblies will be replaced as necessary. The inspection and repairs will be done free of charge to the affected consumers.

Maserati introduced the MC20 supercar back in 2020 and it started selling in the US market last year. The MC20 supercar comes with a twin-turbo Nettuno V6 engine that is exclusive to the model. The car brand describes this halo car as one of its greatest milestones.

First Published Date: 03 May 2022, 11:20 AM IST
TAGS: Maserati Maserati MC20 MC20 luxury car supercar
