Maserati GranTurismo Folgore electric coupe claims to offer 1,200 hp

Maserati will bring its all-electric GranTurismo Folgore coupe next year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2022, 03:11 PM
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore prototype takes to the streets. (Maserati)
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore prototype takes to the streets.

Maserati has showcased the prototype of the fully-electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore coupe which will make its market debut next year. Maserati has planned to bring in a range of electric vehicles under the Folgore banner which comes from the Italian word for lightning.

To highlight the performance of its EVs, Maserati has claimed that the upcoming GranTurismo Folgore electric coupe will offer a massive power of 1200 hp from three electric motors. It has also been reported the EV will touch the speed of 96 kmph in less than three seconds and will come with a top speed of 299 kmph. Maserati will make this EV at its Mirafiori production hub.

(Also read | This Maserati Grecale one-off model takes inspiration from Mars. Details here)

Maserati also has plans to bring in the electric version of the Quattroporte sedan and Levante SUV by 2025. The Italian luxury automaker aims to become a fully-electric brand by 2030.

Last month, Maserati unveiled its first electric vehicle called Grecale Folgore SUV which is slated to go on sale in 2023. The design of this luxury electric vehicle has been influenced by Maserati Levante. The company had mentioned when launched, the new electric SUV will be positioned below Levante in the product lineup. The Grecale Folgore electric SUV is based on Stellantis' Giorgio architecture.

(Also read | Maserati plans more limited edition cars, aims higher electrification)

The Grecale Folgore SUV electric SUV comes 105 kWh battery pack. The automaker did not provide details on the electric motor that has been put in and also the time the EV takes to get fully charged.

 

 

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2022, 03:11 PM IST
TAGS: Maserati GranTurismo Folgore GranTurismo Folgore Maserati Maserati Quattroporte Maserati Levante Maserati Grecale Folgore SUV EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
