HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maserati Plans More Limited Edition Cars, Aims Higher Electrification

Maserati plans more limited edition cars, aims higher electrification

Maserati is also considering launching full-electric variants of all its cars.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2022, 11:22 AM
Maserati Grecale comes as the second SUV of the luxury car brand after Levante.
Maserati Grecale comes as the second SUV of the luxury car brand after Levante.
Maserati Grecale comes as the second SUV of the luxury car brand after Levante.
Maserati Grecale comes as the second SUV of the luxury car brand after Levante.

Italian luxury car manufacturer Maserati is considering bringing more limited edition cars as it pursues electrification, revealed the auto company's CEO Davide Grasso. He also said that the clients are interested in limited edition electrified models. These limited-edition models would come with an electrified powertrain.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maserati Quattroporte (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Quattroporte
2979 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.64 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maserati Ghibli (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Ghibli
1998 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.15 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maserati Levante (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Levante
2987 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.5 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw M5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M5
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.69 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Tiago Ev
₹ 5 to 7 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

However, Grasso didn't divulge more on the brand's electrification strategy.

(Also Read: Maserati Grecale looks like a growling beast, slated to be unleashed on March 22)

The automaker has grabbed pretty good attention with its MC20 super sports car, which is priced at around $222,000. It has bolstered Maserati's presence in the high-end automobile market. The carmaker is now readying its all-new luxury SUV Grecale, slated for unveiling on March 22. Upon launch, this SUV will be the second one from the brand after Levante. Also, Maserati Grecale will be positioned below the Levante SUV in its portfolio. The Maserati Grecale will go on sale later this year in European markets and after that in the US as well.

Apart from that, Maserati is also considering launching full-electric variants of all its cars, which will come bearing the Folgore badge. The MC210 and all other cars will get the electric variants by 2025. Also, Maserati aims to go fully electric by 2030.

The carmaker has revealed that its first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) will be the new GranTurismo, which will debut in 2023. Apart from that, Grecale too will enter the EV arena in 2024.

Speaking about the upcoming models, Grasso said that they will be based on a Maserati architecture initially. However, at a later stage, it would start using a common platform that would underpin several other models from Stellantis Group vehicles. He said that the company aims to pursue some uniqueness for Maserati and its high-performance footprint.

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2022, 11:22 AM IST
TAGS: Maserati Maserati Grecale electric vehicle electric car EV electric mobility luxury car
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
File photo used for representational purpose.
Renault is reluctant to leave Russia. Know why
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
Toyota Mirai, India's 1st hydrogen-based fuel-cell e-car, starts pilot study
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights
Screengrab taken from video posted on Twitter by @UAWeapons
This BMW 6 Series is modified for machine gun by Ukrainians to fight Russians

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Toyota Glanza CNG confirmed, likely to deliver 25 kmpl
Toyota Glanza CNG confirmed, likely to deliver 25 kmpl
Lexus plans to drive in EVs in India, to focus on sales infrastructure
Lexus plans to drive in EVs in India, to focus on sales infrastructure
Auto Expo scheduled for January next year after being cancelled this year
Auto Expo scheduled for January next year after being cancelled this year
Lamborghini backs Global Recycling Day for sustainable future
Lamborghini backs Global Recycling Day for sustainable future
Porsche partners Pixar to make road-legal Sally Carrera 911
Porsche partners Pixar to make road-legal Sally Carrera 911

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city